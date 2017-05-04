Ariel Winter Dressed for a Very Different Red Carpet Than Her ‘Modern Family’ Cast Mates

If you know anything about Ariel Winter, aside from her obvious passion for a risk-taking, form-fitting ensemble and sharing said look on social media, it’s likely that she’s a fierce body-positivity advocate who regularly takes online trolls to task. The actress has consistently used her public platform to speak out, whether she’s candidly addressing her own breast reduction story, unapologetically embracing her own super sexy style, or standing up for fellow Internet-shamed ladies like Kim Kardashian and her nude censor bar selfies. So, of course, when it comes to red carpet dressing, Winter is just as equally daring and fearless with her ensembles, wearing exactly what she wants to, even when it doesn’t quite aline with the dress code everyone else at the event appears to be following.

Ariel attended a screening of Modern Family‘s season eight finale at the Wolf Theatre in Pasadena, California on Wednesday along with the rest of her castmates, but unlike her fellow co-stars, the 19-year-old decided to opt for a full-on glam outfit. For the occasion, the sitcom star chose a very tiny mini dress with a high neckline that balanced out the dress’s deep, plunging, inner-boob baring mesh cutout, cold-shoulder silhouette, and the two additional mesh inserts over both thighs, leaving a square loincloth-esque swath of fabric in-between. The gilded dress also features an ornately beaded pattern all over which she complimented with metallic gold stilettos, waist-length Cher hair and a natural, glowy beauty look.

Ariel Winter went with a more skin-baring look at ABC's "Modern Family" ATAS Event at Saban Media Center on May 3, 2017 in North Hollywood, California.

Of course, this entire head-turning look was in stark contrast to the manner in which her fellow actors chose to attire themselves for the evening, with the remainder of the cast going for something radically more laid-back.





The men on the show, including Ty Burrell, Nolan Gould, Eric Stonestreet, and Jesse Tyler Ferguson, all chose a variation on a straightforward khakis and button-down combo, while Julie Bowen went for a simple green camisole and Sofia Vergara wore a navy calf-length sheath with white lace appliqués down the center and sides of the skirt. But given that Ariel has always been of the “if you got it, flaunt it” school of black tie attire, if she were to suddenly show up in a blouse and chinos it would somehow be even more confounding.



