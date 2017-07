First family red carpet! Christina Aguilera, who voices Akiko Glitter in the movie, brought along her whole crew to Regency Village Theatre in L.A. on July 23 — and they were appropriately attired. The songstress wore heart-shaped glasses and pants with the flower emoji while her partner, Matthew Rutler, had hearts on his black shirt. The kids stole the show though with Summer giving a wink and Max a smiley face. (Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage)