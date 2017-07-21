Korn’s Brian ‘Head’ Welch Calls Chester Bennington’s Suicide ‘Cowardly,’ Clarifies Statement Later

Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington recently committed suicide by hanging at the age of 41.

Korn’s co-founder and guitarist Brian “Head” Welch reacted to his death, writing:

“Honestly, Chester’s an old friend who we’ve hung with many times, and I have friends who are extremely close to him, but this is truly pissing me off! How can these guys send this message to their kids and fans?! I’m sick of this suicide s***! I’ve battled depression/mental illness, and I’m trying to be sympathetic, but it’s hard when you’re pissed! Enough is enough! Giving up on your kids, fans, and life is the cowardly way out!!!

“I’m sorry, I know meds and/or alcohol may have been involved, I’m just processing like all of us and I know we are all having some of the same thoughts/feelings.

“Lord, take Chester in your arms and please re-unite him with his family and all of us one day. Be with his wife and kids with your grace during this difficult time.”

Fans widely criticized Welch, who has successfully battled depression himself, for his remarks about Bennington. He tweeted a follow-up message, writing, “I didn’t mean to sound insensitive about Chester. Just dealing with a range of emotions today. Love you Chester. I’m pissed that you did this, but I know this could have been me back in the day after getting wasted one night.”

He later posted an emotional and heartfelt video on Facebook reflecting on Bennington’s death and the recent death of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell. Cornell also committed suicide by hanging on May 18 at the age of 52.

The rocker offered words of encouragement for those struggling with depression or mental illness: “Do anything you gotta do, you guys, to get past those feelings, you know. Do anything. Don’t be alone.”

