Justin Bieber Banned From Performing in China Over 'Bad Behavior'

Beliebers in China will have to go outside the country to see a Justin Bieber concert.

The Beijing Municipal Bureau of Culture has banned the 23-year-old pop star from performing, in an effort to "purify" the country's entertainment industry. The ban on Bieber is due to his several run-ins with the law, but the bureau implies in their statement that if they find that his behavior has improved, he may be allowed back to perform for his fans in China.

WATCH: Kendall Jenner Is Not Banned From Uber, Can Continue Being a 'Model Passenger'

News of the ban came after someone posed a question on the Beijing culture bureau's website last weekend, inquiring as to why Bieber was not allowed to perform in mainland China come September as part of his Purpose tour. He was originally scheduled to have shows in Tokyo, Hong Kong, the Philippines and Singapore.

"We sympathize with your feelings. Justin Bieber is a talented singer but is also a controversial young foreign idol," the bureau replied. "We understand that there are records of his bad behavior, whether it is in his private life abroad or on stage."

MORE: Chris Brown Banned From Canada, Tour Dates Canceled Hours Before Show

This isn't the first time the "Sorry" singer has not been allowed to stage a show in China. During his tour in 2013, Bieber was spotted being carried by his bodyguards up the Great Wall of China, which was seen by some as offensive.

Bieber has been cleaning up his act as of late. Just this week, he paid a visit to the Children's Hospital of Orange County, where he hung out with the patients, many of whom shared their experience on social media. "The visit was a wonderful surprise," a hospital rep told ET. "He arrived alone and made several bedside visits. Our patients were absolutely thrilled to meet him and take photos with him."

Check out more of the singer's recent good deed:

Related Articles