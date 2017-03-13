Justin Bieber Refuses to Take Photo With Fan: ‘You Make Me Sick’

Justin Bieber is having some trouble Down Under. (Photo: AKM-GSI)

Two steps forward, one step back.

Following his recent hug fest with fans outside his hotel, Justin Bieber seems to be back in his “don’t talk to me” phase. While on the Australian leg of his “Purpose” tour, he shot down a young woman’s request for a picture. The fan persisted, and that’s when things went south … and naturally, it was all captured on video.

“Look at your respect level,” he tells the fan. “Look at your respect level.”

The woman can be seen trying to take a selfie with Bieber, 23, outside of his car. “Come on,” a woman’s voice pleads.

“Look at you,” Bieber responds, while sucking on a lollipop. “You make me sick.”

The fan, 20-year-old Sebah Helal, told the Herald Sun she asked for a photo with the “Love Yourself” singer outside of his Melbourne hotel. “He wasn’t in a good mood and was adamant that he wouldn’t take a photo with me,” she said. Her mother said she was “disgusted” by Bieber’s behavior.

“My daughter was bawling her eyes out. She was dying to meet him, and then he humiliated her,” she said. “After years of supporting him, my daughter will never see him again in concert.”

Back in May, Bieber told fans he would no longer take pictures with them. “If you happen to see me out somewhere know that I’m not gonna take a picture I’m done taking pictures,” he wrote on Instagram. “It has gotten to the point that people won’t even say hi to me or recognize me as a human, I feel like a zoo animal, and I wanna be able to keep my sanity.”

However, the pop star has been sending mixed messages. Just last week, he posted a barrage of photos on social media of him embracing fans.





While his Melbourne stop wasn’t without drama — concertgoers also reportedly complained of a lackluster performance by the Biebs — he didn’t let that stop him from having some fun! Justin was photographed partying with a dozen models on a boat cruise Sunday night.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Justin had three rules for the invited women on board: Sign a nondisclosure agreement, surrender your phone, and be a model.

Guess those models couldn’t get selfies, either.





