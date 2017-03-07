Justin Bieber Meets With Fans at Hotel Gate in Australia

Justin Bieber is making up for lost time! On Monday night, the pint-sized pop star showed up more than 30 minutes late for his first Australian concert of the year — but the very next day, he spent time outside his hotel in Perth greeting fans. (There was a massive metal gate separating him from the crowd, but no one seemed to mind.) Flanked by security guards, the 23-year-old even seemed comfortable when some of the ladies reached between the bars to tug at his white T-shirt.

View photos Justin Bieber greets adoring fans outside his Perth hotel. (Photo: Media-Mode / Splash News and Pictures)

More

He dressed casually for the impromptu meet and greet, pairing his tee with khaki pants and a pair of thin, wire-framed glasses. He seemed to be in good spirits as he chatted with the group — and also wanted to make sure the world saw his act of kindness, as he posted his own snapshot of the encounter to his Instagram feed. Naturally, it drew more than 1.3 million likes in less than 24 hours.





The singer, who just won the iHeart Radio Male Artist of the Year award, is traveling the globe for his Purpose World Tour. He performed a 90-minute concert to a sold-out Nib Stadium the night before (once he finally arrived). Bieber also shared some snaps of himself hard at work dancing on the stage. Next, he’s off to Melbourne, Queensland, and Sydney — before heading to New Zealand.





Bieber recently celebrated his 23rd birthday, and in honor of the occasion, he posted an uplifting message to his friends and fans. “It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son and and better man,” he declared.





Maybe he also meant “better pop star,” and this friendly chat with his adoring fans is his first step toward that goal. Then again, maybe not.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: