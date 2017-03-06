Fantasia Cancels Memphis Show After Getting Second Degree Burns

The normally very upbeat Fantasia Barrino was forced to cancel a performance in Memphis after suffering second degree burns from an unspecified accident on Sunday. The news came from the 32-year-old’s singer’s husband Kendall Taylor in an Instagram post.

“Speaking on behalf of my wife: ‘She walks as a powerful force in the earth. Impacting everything she touches and encounters. I love her determination and sheer will power to not accept defeat on any level. She complains little, but so sacrifices much! But there are times when our Father intentionally slows us down to reflect and hear from Him,” he wrote.





“My Wife experienced an accident today causing 2nd degree burns on her arm. She’s steady asking the Doc “Can I perform tonight?” he wrote. Barrino is currently on tour with Charlie Wilson and Johnny Gill. “But we must be wise and realize this isn’t a race, but rather a marathon. So Memphis, our team is already working to create a means that she can redeem this time with you. She had something truly special planned for tonight. So please, keep my Queen lifted in prayer, asking our God to heal her rapidly with no last negative affects. Rock Soul won’t be denied, this is simply a delay that will prove to be necessary for what’s to come. We love you all and thank you for your understanding and support! #WeaponsMayForm#NoneShallPropser”

Taylor was actually hospitalized himself just the day before for an unspecified illness himself. “So you keep attacking huh? We are both Gods Kids that stay prayed up. When we walk up out of this Hospital we are ready to fight again babe best believe it .. King & Queen Taylor,” Barrino wrote. “Straight off the stage into being a good Wife weapons may form but not prosper I speak LIFE, HEALING and LOVE from 5am in the morning up holding him down in Prayer.”





It’s clear the couple feels besieged but are leaning on their faith and their fans for support.





