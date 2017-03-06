Susan Sarandon Defends Her Political Views, Calls Trump ‘Dangerous’

Susan Sarandon has been a divisive force on the U.S. political scene, even before her presidential hopeful, Bernie Sanders, lost the Democratic nomination in his bid for the White House. She’s been sparring with civilians and celebrities alike — just witness her many Twitter spats with fellow actress Debra Messing. But as she recently told Vulture, her intent isn’t to create separation. She just wants people to wake up.

“Well, I think those people are just at a loss of really examining what happened,” the Feud: Bette and Joan star says of all the vitriol. “And it’s easy to blame me. But I mean, seriously, there’s me and Viggo Mortensen against all the people that supported Hillary. That would mean that we outweighed Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Katy Perry, Julia Roberts. I mean every single person. Does that make sense to you? You know what I’m saying? I don’t think it’s rational, it’s not based in anything rational. It’s just a way to not deal with reality.”

Related: Susan Sarandon’s Sexiest Red Carpet Looks

Sarandon, 70, goes on to explain she doesn’t understand the hate and feels we need to move on from what happened during the 2016 election. While there are plenty of things she’d like to complain about regarding the primaries, it’s time to put squabbles aside and get the country moving in the right direction.

“We have to be dealing with very, very serious things that are going on, and we play into Trump’s hands by wallowing in this blaming thing instead of actually unifying and doing something about it,” Sarandon explains. “I just saw, today, that he signed something that would put transgender kids at risk in schools. So are we really going to spend the time going after me and not go after the people that we really should?”

Sarandon has also been opposed to the Keystone XL Pipeline, banding together with fellow actors Mark Ruffalo, Rosario Dawson, and Shailene Woodley, who famously got arrested while protesting and broadcast the ordeal on Facebook Live. Sarandon points out that Hillary Clinton didn’t have much to say about DAPL when she was campaigning, and she doesn’t seem to have much to say about it now … but Sarandon is heartened, at least, to see people mobilizing and protesting to make their voices heard.

View photos Susan Sarandon spoke at a rally in August. (Photo: Leigh Vogel/FilmMagic) More

“Now all these people that march and have found themselves to be political, that’s so great, and it’s what they have to do now,” she says. “[Hillary] should be mobilizing her people to deal with all of these affronts to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, all the Democrats that are voting with the Republicans, paying attention to the specifics of what’s happening, and stop wasting our energy on this kind of empty blaming.

“It wasn’t about winning,” she adds. “It’s supposed to be about the issues. And now we have real issues and things that need to be addressed, environmentally and with civil rights. We can’t afford to be wasting our time and energy and taking on a few people and saying, ‘They were the reason.’ I mean, that’s just absurd.”

Related: Susan Sarandon Confirms She Had ‘the Worst Time’ at the Democratic National Convention

Sarandon also addresses the comment she made to MSNBC commentator Chris Hayes when she said Donald Trump could bring on the revolution. Doubling down on her prediction, Sarandon notes that she did indeed feel that was happening: “If you take DAPL, for instance, it got to the river over the last eight years. When you look at what happened with the deportation of people in this country, when you look at our policies in a lot of other areas, when you look at who has been in our government, money has been running our country for a long time, and this is not something new. Now we have a guy who is so clumsy and so obvious that suddenly people are awake, and that’s a very good thing.”

Read More