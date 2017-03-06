Britney Spears’ New Home Runway Series Is Weirdly Charming

A girl is never too old to play dress up, especially if that girl is Britney Spears. The 35-year-old star recently took a break from posting snuggly snaps with her boyfriend to kick off what is shaping up to be a series of Instagram videos starring herself in home runway shows. The first video popped up on Friday and earned over 2.5 million views in three days. “Just doing my own runway show,” the mother of two captioned the post.

The inaugural “show” kicked off with Spears in a skintight, strapless, red mini-dress and black strappy heels. At the end of her trip down the runway, she added a classic Britney touch, sticking her tongue out and making a silly face. She then changed into a long-sleeved black dress and finally an army green bandage number. While Desiigner’s hit “Panda” played in the background, she gave her best model walk — and honestly, she wasn’t half bad.





Then on Sunday, she posted a second video that paralleled the first. This time, she was walking to Beyoncé’s “Hold Up” and seemed slightly more comfortable with the walk. Just as she did in the initial video, Spears modeled three separate looks. She started with a skintight, backless dress that showed off her impressive physique. (Actually, every one of her outfits managed to do that, to be fair — but the white dress was especially revealing.) She followed this up with a ’00s-inspired pair of low-slung jeans complemented by a crop top and hat, and then completed the cycle with a one-shouldered green mini-dress. Mini-dresses seemed to be all the rage this season in the Spears home. “Another day, another runway,” she wrote alongside three high-heel emojis.





Fans seemed to be catching on to her new series, because this second posting garnered nearly 2.5 million views in under 24 hours. She definitely looked a little looser in the second posting, though viewers were quick to point out that she stumbled a bit on her turns. Hopefully, she will continue to improve — and continue to post videos documenting that improvement. For now we’re heading into Monday like:

