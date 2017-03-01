Justin Bieber’s Birthday Wish Is To Be a ‘Better Man’

Birthday resolutions are the new New Year’s resolutions, and Justin Bieber just revealed his.

The “Love Yourself” crooner turns 23 years old today, and it sounds like he has a few goals. “It’s my birthday and all I want is to be a better friend, better brother, better son, and and better man,” he captioned the above baby photo of himself. (Side note: How sweet and innocent does the Biebs look as a kid?)

It’s no surprise Justin is feeling a bit reflective today, as 22 was quite the eventful year. He had some flings, feuded with ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, quit social media, returned to social media, and had a couple of issues with his fans. However, it appears as if JB is ready to put last year behind him.

According to Us Weekly, Justin hopped on a private plane on Wednesday for a birthday getaway. Before jetting out of town to cut loose, Justin teased fans with some new music on Instagram.









No word yet if Justin’s new/old friend model Ashley Moore will make an appearance for his birthday festivities. Perhaps Justin’s feeling lonely no more?





