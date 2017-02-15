Justin Bieber Posts Sad Video: ‘Now I Don’t Even Have a Valentine’

The Biebs just needs somebody to love! The single pop star took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday to post a melancholy black and white clip of himself.



"All I ever wanted was a Valentine, and now I don't even have a Valentine," Bieber, 22, lamented.

Bieber hasn't gone public with a girlfriend since he dated model Sofia Richie back in August. He also hasn't been shy about his dislike for ex Selena Gomez's new man, The Weeknd.



Bieber previously told reporters that The Weeknd's music was "whack" and mocked the "Starboy" singer during a recent Instagram Story video.

Gomez seemingly spent Valentine's Day apart from her new love, but did post a sexy shot in a red mini-dress to Instagram after spending the day at New York Fashion Week, attending the Coach show.



Fresh off his GRAMMYs performance, The Weeknd hit up an arcade with pals on V-Day.



Prior to the awards show, Gomez and The Weeknd were spotted having a romantic date night aboard a yacht. For more on their PDA-happy excursion, watch the clip below!

