Paris Hilton Calls Boyfriend Chris Zylka Her ‘Paradise’

Paris Hilton is in love, you guys — really, really in love. Also, she’s on vacation. On March 12, the 36-year-old heiress shared a snapshot of herself snuggled with her beau, 31-year-old Chris Zylka, on the beach in vacation hot spot Tulum, Mexico. “You are my paradise,” she gushed, completing her message with a smattering of palm tree and hearts-for-eyes smiling emojis. It appears that the feeling is mutual, as the Leftovers star gazes lovingly toward her (though he can’t gaze right into her eyes because she didn’t take her shades off for the pic). Behind them, crystal blue waters lap on the shore beneath a bright blue sky. Paradise sounds about right.





As recently as mid-February, Paris was playing coy about her love life. (Asked at the AmfAR gala in New York City if she was seeing anyone, she said, “Yes, but it’s a surprise.”) That ship has since sailed, as she has been peppering her social media feeds with lovey-dovey pics of the two of them for weeks. From the looks of it, they are spending a lot of time together while wearing coordinated outfits.

“#Twinning with my love rocking @HacullaOfficial,” she explained beside what was almost certainly a promotional shot for the brand. Chris and Paris have mastered their outfit-flashing pose, which involves her front and center (often with a leg on display) and him sort of hovering behind with a smile.





Here they are again, in a similar style. To keep it easy, Paris captioned this one with a short and sweet, “My [heart emoji].” Ah, young love.





She shared several pics from their Oscars night, but the theme was consistent across the board: “#TrueLove.” As you do. (And, yes, there’s that pose they love so much again.)





Zylka has become a regular on Paris’s Instagram feed over the past few weeks, as she has continually gushed about her slightly younger man. Previously, Zylka had a 10-month engagement to Hannah Beth, which ended in a crazy messy Instagram overshare detailing his account of what led to calling off the wedding. Paris’s list of former flames includes model Jason Shaw, millionaire Thomas Gross, Greek shipping heir Paris Latsis, and many others.





