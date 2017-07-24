Nicolas Cage’s Many Extreme Faces

The endlessly entertaining Nicolas Cage is once again making us laugh.

A photo of the actor in Kazakhstan, standing next to the country’s first lady, Sara Nazarbayeva, and wearing the country’s traditional garb while attending the Astana Film Festival, is making its rounds on the internet.

Cage has inspired memes before, and this new one does not disappoint. So much material to work with! There’s her giggling, his unexpected clothing, and — by far the best part — his expression. Cage looks like, in his head, he’s in the middle of a mission to steal the Declaration of Independence à la National Treasure. Then again, do those eyes show more fear than plotting?

Twitter users set to work doing their thing — adding the photo taken Sunday to pics of the pope and President Trump, the Justice League, and even Elvis Presley and President Nixon, along with hilarious comments.

National Treasure 4 (2017) Nicholas Cage discovers that the real treasure was his friends and family who stuck by his side through it all — Alex (@liltunahalpert) July 20, 2017

Is it me or is Nick Cage is slowly become Steven Seagal pic.twitter.com/B9pp17h7pw — Jordanian Prince (@ImJordanCharles) July 24, 2017

Nic Cage waiting on the father in law… #nicolascage pic.twitter.com/1kp11Dmz8C — D B Livin (@SwampYnkStoolie) July 24, 2017

Me everytime I watch a new Nicolas Cage movie pic.twitter.com/3XfBviLU3j — Anis Tabet (@AnisTabet23) July 24, 2017

Of course, extreme facial expressions are nothing new to Cage. The Ghost Rider actor is known for them. He probably deserves an Oscar for them, if we’re being honest.

Behold:

He gives a mean “what did you ask me?” look, like he did during a press conference. Wouldn’t you want to interview him?

Then there’s the expression he gives when he’s really trying to explain something. We imagine he’d call it mind-melding.

