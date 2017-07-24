Celebrity Exes Who Vacation Together

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin seem to have set the bar for friendly exes. After consciously uncoupling, the actress and singer have been photographed on multiple vacations together. Here, they look happy and relaxed in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, one year after their separation. Despite acknowledging the split was painful, Gwyneth consciously turned it into something good. “I wanted to turn my divorce into a positive,” she said. “What if I didn’t blame the other person for anything, and held myself 100% accountable? What if I checked my own sh** at the door and put my children first? And reminded myself about the things about my ex-husband that I love, and fostered the friendship?” They have now fostered that friendship everywhere from the Hamptons to the Bahamas. (Photo: FameFlynet)