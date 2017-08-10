Kylie Jenner turns 20: A look back at her wild year

Kylie Jenner‘s another year older today — and if 20 is anything like 19, then we’re in for another 365 days of Kylie-filled headlines.

Over the past year, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians and now Life of Kylie star continued her dominance as “the new Kim” and had a whole lot going on. And that was right to the end! Just last night, she kicked off birthday festivities when her famous family threw her a wild surprise party … with a giant booty sculpture.





That’s a fitting bash to close out 19. Let’s look back at her wild year:

Love life: It was out with the old, in with the new in the romance department. Unfortunately, the wish we made last year that Kylie could get a boyfriend who could afford her didn’t pan out.

Kylie rang in her 19th birthday with Tyga by her side and the two continued to be hot and heavy in the months that followed. There were steamy short films and bonding time with Tyga’s son, King Cairo, but ultimately “Kyga” didn’t last. The on-and-off couple split in the spring after more than a year of dating.

“You get with anybody, for the first year it’s magic. Then after that you start realizing a bunch of s–t,” Tyga later explained. “When it was good, it was good. When it was bad, it was really bad.”

The rapper — who is seven years Kylie’s senior — exclaimed that a lot of “outside influences” factored into their split and that age played a part too.

In a matter of weeks, Kylie moved on with rapper Travis Scott. The couple has been full steam ahead since first hooking up, and they even have matching tattoos.

Business ventures: Kylie Cosmetics is on its way to become a billion dollar brand. Yes, you read that right. Kylie’s lip kit dominance helped her debut on Forbes’s 30 Under 30 and the E! star was the youngest person on the list.

Naturally, with all of her success, came a few business hiccups. There was the allegation that some of her lip kit colors were actually the same. Then there was her disastrous vintage T-shirt line with sis Kendall. All in all, Kylie’s getting the last laugh all the way to the bank. However, unfortunately she won’t get to trademark “Kylie” on her way to the top.

Real estate: Perhaps the beauty industry is getting boring as it looks like Kylie might be trying to add “real estate mogul” to her resume. Jenner bought her fourth home — yes, at age 19 — near her family’s abode in Hidden Hills, Calif.

It’s a good thing that Kylie has plenty of mansions to spare. Her renters Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna may have damaged a few things while they were staying at one of her properties.

“My mom calls me and apparently Chyna threw something at my television,” Kylie revealed on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “It’s a little disrespectful and I wouldn’t do that to someone else’s home… AIt’s really hard to support a relationship that’s really unhealthy. I wish they would both stop this roller-coaster ride.”

Unfortunately, Rob and Chyna didn’t and Kylie was dragged into their mess.

