Kylie Jenner and Boyfriend Travis Scott Get Matching Tattoos

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, show off their new ink!

The 19-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the rapper appear to have matching butterfly tattoos.

The couple shared photos of their tiny tats on their Snapchat accounts on Monday, which US Weekly first pointed out. Jenner's tattoo is on the back of her ankle on her right leg. Meanwhile, Scott's is on the same spot but on his left leg.

Scott, 25, currently has a new single out, titled "Butterfly Effect," which many speculate to be about his relationship with Jenner -- and could explain the meaning behind the tattoos.

The two first sparked romance rumors in April when they were spotted hanging out at Coachella. Since then, the two have been seen coupled up and packing on the PDA.

