Jerry Seinfeld relives the moment he rejected a hug from Kesha

Jerry Seinfeld just took a trip down memory lane, back to that time he rejected three hugs from Kesha on a red carpet.

During his tour stop in Melbourne, Australia, the comedian took time out to see the giant mural that was created to commemorate the viral incident that happened back in June.

Me and my Manager of three decades, @georgeshapiro enjoying

Melbourne. pic.twitter.com/nqz1Vy0rqe — Jerry Seinfeld (@JerrySeinfeld) August 8, 2017

Famous Australian graffiti artist Lush turned the awkward red carpet moment into street art and clearly the Seinfeld alum felt like reliving the moment again.

While doing interviews on the red carpet at the David Lynch Foundation’s National Night of Laughter and Song at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C, Kesha attempted to walk up and give Seinfeld a hug. Jerry denied the “Tick Tock” singer (three times!) and brushed her off as a weird fan. The moment quickly went viral.

“I’m 63, I don’t know every pop star… I don’t know everyone,” Seinfeld later told Extra, adding he doesn’t hug total strangers.

“I was right in the middle of an interview, it was a little off,” he explained. “When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality, in my reality… I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I gotta start somewhere… hug isn’t first moment of a human, two humans. I never did that.”

Jerry joked, “I got a borderline harassment case here!”

In all seriousness he added, “I’m sure I would’ve liked her, but I need to know who are you.”

Clearly he’s at the “laughing about it” phase.

