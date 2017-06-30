Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s Apology Is Not Enough for Notorious B.I.G.’s Estate: ‘This Matter Has Yet to Be Resolved’

Despite apologizing for superimposing their image over the faces of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac on T-shirts, Kendall and Kylie Jenner‘s apology is not cutting it for Biggie’s estate.

In a statement to PEOPLE, the estate said, “While we appreciate that the Jenners have made an apology and pulled the unlawful and unauthorized items, this matter has yet to be resolved.”

The sisters introduced a line of “Rap vs. Rock” tees as part of their latest Kendall + Kylie collection drop, which was criticized by Twitter users as insensitive.

The “rap” shirts feature photos of the late Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac with “K.K.” initials printed over top. One even features Kendall’s face screen printed over a photo of Biggie, whose mother, Voletta Wallace, is not happy.

Wallace took to Instagram to share her disappointment in the tops, specifically that the sisters used her son’s likeness without permission form his estate.

“I am not sure who told @kyliejenner and @kendalljenner that they had the right to do this,” she captioned a photo on Instagram, adding, “The disrespect of these girls to not even reach out to me or anyone connected to the estate baffles me. I have no idea why they feel they can exploit the deaths of 2pac and my Son Christopher to sell a t-shirt. This is disrespectful , disgusting, and exploitation at its worst!!!”

Kendall posted an apology later in the day on behalf of her and her sister.

“These designs were not well thought out and we deeply apologize to anyone that has been upset and/or offended, especially to the families of the artists,” she wrote. “We are huge fans of their music and it was not our intention to disrespect these cultural icons in anyway. The tee shirts have been pulled from retail and all images have been removed. We will use this as an opportunity to learn from theses mistakes, and again we are very sorry.”

This isn’t the first time a Jenner has faced controversy. In April, Kendall faced criticism for starring in a Pepsi ad that critics said was a tone-deaf attempt to co-opt a movement of political resistance.