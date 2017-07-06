The Kardashians ‘Mortified’ Over Rob’s Behavior as Blac Chyna Resurfaces Topless on Instagram

The Kardashians motto may be “family first,” but Rob is testing his famous siblings’ limits.

Following Wednesday’s Instagram meltdown over Blac Chyna, a source close to the Kardashian-Jenner clan tells Yahoo Celebrity that “the family is mortified over Rob’s behavior.”

“They will always be on Rob’s side, but everyone is very disappointed,” the insider says of Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kendall, Kylie, and most importantly, momager Kris Jenner.

Continues the source, “Kris raised him to respect women. He’s better than this.”

During Rob’s social media firestorm, he posted three explicit, nude photos of Chyna that could be considered “revenge porn.” He also accused Chyna — with whom he shares a 9-month-old daughter, Dream — of drinking, doing drugs, and sleeping with multiple men.

Chyna is clearly unfazed as she has resurfaced on her new man’s Instagram account topless. Rarri True, who was included in Rob’s wrath yesterday, posted photos of him in bed with Chyna, who appears to be naked.





He shared the below photo as well:

Chyna appears to be naked in Rarri True's Instagram.

A second source close to the Kardashians explains part of the family’s frustration with Rob is that his inability to control his emotions has now made him the “bad guy,” while Chyna is hardly innocent. Case in point, the photos above.

“She knows exactly how to push his buttons and send him over the edge,” says a friend of the family.

Publicly, the Kardashian-Jenners have all remained mum about Rob and Chyna’s war. But privately, both of our insiders agree that their main concern is the ex-couple’s infant daughter, who is essentially collateral damage in this mess.

“The person who will be most affected by this is Dream,” says the second source. “Chyna will be just fine.”

The first insider agrees, telling Yahoo Celebrity, “The girls care most about protecting Dream. She doesn’t need to read online someday that she was born out of ‘spite.’”

After Rob got kicked off Instagram for his inappropriate content, he took to Twitter to air more grievances against his ex.

“We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that’s happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out,” he claimed. “Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same.”

He continued, “I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right.”

Rob has been quiet on social media today, even in the wake of Chyna’s new pics. It remains to be seen if he can keep that up.





