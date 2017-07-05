Snoop Dogg Shares Dismissive Take on Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian ‘Mess’

Snoop Dogg‘s Instagram rant about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s latest public meltdown, which includes accusations of cheating and violence, has some problematic themes but the basic “Stop already!” feeling is definitely one shared with many folks on the Internet.

“Man, would y’all get off my [time]line with all this mess between Blac Chyna and Rob? That’s they business,” the OG rapper starts off his rant, which he captioned, “Sucker s*** adds up to this,” along with a bunch of emojis including a broken heart.

“He knew what he was getting into when he got her. She is what she is. She was what she was. Quit crying to the Internet like a…,” as he seemingly stopped himself from calling Rob a name. “You got more money to burn. Go buy you another. Blac Chyna just did what she supposed to do. She seen a sucker and she licked him. All you suckers out there, don’t get licked. Do the licking.”





While we can’t condone the “Go buy you another” implication that a certain kind of woman might be up for sale, we can see the frustration of these two taking it to the mats in public yet again, repeating the same childish behaviors we’ve seen before. Only this time they’ve taken it up to 11. The only reason anyone cares anymore is because these are the people little Dream will have raising her — a father who posted revenge porn about her mom and a mother who has no trouble fighting back publicly with her own claims of domestic violence against her child’s dad. That poor kid.

