Rob Kardashian Puts ‘Cheating’ Ex Blac Chyna on Blast with Explicit Photos & Text Receipts

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna are battling it out on social media — again.

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 30, took to Instagram to blast his ex Chyna, 29, in a series of extremely graphic and expletive-ridden posts.

“Hahahaha Chyna just sent me this video saying happy 4th of July what a crazy person,” he captioned a video of Chyna kissing an unidentified man. “Come spend time with your daughter instead of f—ing me and then this dude right after. U need help.”

In another post, Kardashian shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and “the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with.”

“This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bill so that’s why I pay her bills,” he wrote. “More receipts are coming. Just yesterday Chyna sent me her p— and everything and said she gonna come f— me … wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been f—ing including me … @ferraritru3.”

In another highly graphic post, Kardashian shared a screenshot of an alleged text conversation between himself and Chyna, which included a photo of Chyna’s exposed genital area.

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me,” he wrote. “I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care.”

Kardashian then shared a photo of the man allegedly at the center of the drama.

“And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in,” he wrote. “The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don’t help him get money cuz he can’t handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won’t even call your own mother back in months.”

“I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself,” he continued. “Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as f— for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don’t help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here f—ing someone that everyone f—s including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody’s and it’s been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.”

Kardashian went on to share several more extremely explicit posts, alleging that she uses drugs. He posted two more naked photos of Chyna.

“U will never see Dream again unless you stop the alcohol and drugs and cocaine and X and E,” he wrote. “When was the last time u realized your daughter been with me instead of that crazy house that u bring men in and out. I never been this disrespected in my life by a woman. A woman I just paid 16K rent and Ferrari I just bought and lambo and 400K in Jewelry. Damn.”

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could,” he wrote in another post. “And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this.”

Chyna responded to the onslaught of messages on Snapchat, alleging that Kardashian hit her.

“Rob u did all this but u beat me up and try act it never happen!!!!!” she wrote. “U put hand on me I swear on god!!!! On my kids but I’m supposed to be quiet because you’re a Kardashian. The light will come to the light.”

