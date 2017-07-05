Stars Celebrate the 4th of July 2017
Celebs like Neil Patrick Harris, Miley Cyrus, Kevin Hart, and more celebrated the Independence Day with flair, humor, and sometimes deep reflection.
Pegasus, meet Neil Patrick Harris. The actor enjoyed his pool float with some cool ones. ”Behold: the pegasus of light beers has arrived. #HeinekenLightPartner#Coolerpack,” Harris tweeted.
(Photo: Neil Patrick Harris via Instagram)
