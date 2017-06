Before Brzezinski, Kelly seemed to be Trump’s favorite target in the media. It started in August 2015, when the then-Fox News host questioned Trump’s temperament while moderating the first Republican debate. “Wow, @megynkelly really bombed tonight. People are going wild on twitter! Funny to watch,” Trump tweeted. He later slammed her again during an interview with CNN, infamously saying, “There was blood coming out of her eyes, blood coming out of her wherever.” In April 2016, the future president met with Kelly, at her request, at his Trump Tower, which resulted in an interview a month later. Kelly later said she and Trump were on good terms, but that 2016 was “one of the toughest years” of her life. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)