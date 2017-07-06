Did Rob Kardashian Break a ‘Revenge Porn’ Law?

Yesterday, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna got into a major fight on social media. Rob shared explicit nude photos of a woman he claimed was his estranged girlfriend, Chyna, in an attempt to out her for alleged bad behavior and infidelity. The posts have since been taken down.

Chyna is now considering legal action against Rob. If authorities prove that the photos are of Chyna, Rob could be charged under California’s “revenge porn” law. The law defines revenge porn as posting photos of “intimate body parts of another identifiable person” and distributing them with the intent to cause distress.

Rob’s decision to post and delete the images multiple times could show that he was attempting to cause Chyna distress. Revenge porn law violators in California face up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for the first offense. Rob and Chyna aren’t the only celebrities to be involved in this type of situation.

Mischa Barton is embroiled in a revenge porn case involving an ex-boyfriend who was trying to sell a sex tape that was made against her will. Recently, a court granted her a protective order, and Barton’s lawyer celebrated the ruling.





Lisa Bloom and her client Mischa Barton's statement regarding the hearing today in their revenge porn case. Posted by The Bloom Firm on Friday, June 30, 2017

Barton’s final hearing is set for July 21, 2017.

In other entertainment news, Kesha opens up about what her comeback song, “praying,” means to her:

