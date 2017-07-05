Rob Kardashian’s Instagram Gets Shut Down After Blac Chyna Rants

If you’re looking to sip some tea while scrolling through Rob Kardashian’s Instagram account, you’re too late. The reality star’s page has been shut down after he posted multiple expletive-filled rants and obscene photos of Blac Chyna.

Head over to Kardashian’s Instagram page, and you’ll be greeted with a message: “Sorry, this page isn’t available.” It also says the user is “not found.”

Kardashian, 30, acknowledged the development on Twitter. “Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol,” he shared.

Since Instagram shut me down everyone peep my twitter lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Over on Twitter, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star picked up right where he left off. Rob tweeted out a video that Chyna allegedly sent him of her with another man in their bed.

But yes when ur girl leaves u after u spent 100K on her body to get done and then leaves u after have a baby girl who is only a few months — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Just sad. Loved Chyna as my wife and accepted all the wrong she did and continued to ride for her and remain Loyal to her. Never did I cheat — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

“But she couldn’t remain loyal and cheated and f**ked way too many people and she got caught and now this is all happening and it’s sad,” he added.

We had a beautiful baby girl that was the best thing that’s happened to me and soon as that baby was born Chyna was out. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Soon as kylie and tyga broke up Chyna was over the game. She had a baby out of spite and I’ll never view her the same. — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

I truly thought Chyna wanted to be a family and that’s why I was so loyal to her but I learned my lesson and everyone else was right — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) July 5, 2017

Kardashian has also dragged T.I. into his feud with Chyna. The rapper commented on one of Rob’s Instagram posts, writing, “You got worked bro….but at least keep it to yourself… kiss ya kid & cut ya losses & move on… u got no moves bro.” Rob responded by alleging T.I. and his wife Tiny paid Chyna to have a threesome.

“Since TI wanna chime in on business that don’t concern him let’s talk about the threesome you had with Chyna and your baby mama Tiny. Don’t speak on my daughter when u having threesomes with young Chy and Tiny ::: and I put that on my daughters life since u wanna speak on my daughter,,, damn shame. Chyna told me everything about your threesomes with you and her and Tiny. U got no moves bro ;;; Correction ::: TI paid Chyna to have sex with Tiny and him,” Rob fired back.

While Chyna hasn’t responded to those specific claims, she has fired back at Rob. In since-deleted Snapchat posts, the Rob & Chyna star has alleged that he was unfaithful to her and also physically abusive.

So far, the Kardashian-Jenner clan hasn’t weighed in on the latest drama.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: