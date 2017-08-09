Photoshop fail? Rihanna's thumbnail has the internet puzzled

Rihanna’s photo from the Aura Experience is making headlines — again. (Photo: Rihanna via Instagram)

There was so much to look at in Rihanna’s recent carnival photos that something was missed when she originally posted it — an apparent Photoshop fail.

The Barbadian beauty, 29, posted the feathered and bedazzled shot — which got a lot of attention, including from her ex Chris Brown — but the pic had apparently been digitally enhanced because, upon closer inspection, it appears that she has two turquoise thumbnails on her right hand.

View photos A closeup of Rihanna’s hand in the photo that she posted from carnival. (Photo: Rihanna via Instagram) More

Don’t think the Navy — or the rest of the internet — missed it, either.

Rihanna looks like a warm, honey glazed, buttered biscuit…but am I trippin or does she have 2 thumb nails? pic.twitter.com/VUmO2Wuw7Y — Niquenerys Targaryen (@D0MXNXQUE) August 8, 2017





So are we gonna talk about Rihanna having two thumbs on her right hand or nah ?! https://t.co/yyuYgmbQ29 — Thamayor Bravoo (@serious_blacc) August 8, 2017





what going on with rihanna's thumb nail here? pic.twitter.com/t5LGB4pfm4 — Ben (@_benlake) August 8, 2017





Am I the only one who sees 2 nails on Rihanna's thumb? pic.twitter.com/YsuDNFPBf4 — MORATWE (@Moratwe_) August 8, 2017





The general assumption is that it’s a Photoshop failure.

. @rihanna is gorgeous, but this photoshop job is…… YIKES (look at the thumb) pic.twitter.com/FaaLniDI2B — MissDimplez.com (@MissDimplez) August 8, 2017





Rihanna is fine, I just hate a bad photoshop job. (Look at the thumb) pic.twitter.com/KVODWKjPzo — Miss Dimplez ✨ (@Dimplez) August 7, 2017





But some loyalists quickly came to her aid, insisting that it wasn’t the work of computers. She meant to do that! Here are some theories:

girls, rihanna doesn't have two thumb nails in her picture, the other blue thing is part of her bracelet. so pls stop posting about it — lil em (@emilyweber97) August 8, 2017





And:

If you look at her other pics, you'd realize…that's a turquoise string by her thumb. It's apart of her costume baby. Bless ya heart… pic.twitter.com/nTklSbeR3T — Denice (@sugarcane3569) August 8, 2017





Others weren’t sure what was going on, but they just wanted it to stop.

I can not unsee the 2 fingernails on one thumb in that photo of Rihanna. I wish it was never brought to my attention. — Masta.Basian™ (@kaijai_tm) August 9, 2017





Rihanna originally posted carnival photos on Monday, and they instantly spread around the web. Not because of her fingernails, but because the sexy superstar’s body is looking a little curvier. (Though true fans have been tracking the resurgence of Thickanna for some time now.) And then there was the fact that Chris Brown, her very controversial ex, decided to comment on a pic with a big-eyed emoji as if his eyes were popping out of his head over the hot shot.

Just a few typical days in the life of RiRi.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: