    Photoshop fail? Rihanna's thumbnail has the internet puzzled

    Suzy Byrne
    Editor
    View photos
    Rihanna’s photo from the Aura Experience is making headlines — again. (Photo: Rihanna via Instagram)

    There was so much to look at in Rihanna’s recent carnival photos that something was missed when she originally posted it — an apparent Photoshop fail.

    The Barbadian beauty, 29, posted the feathered and bedazzled shot — which got a lot of attention, including from her ex Chris Brown — but the pic had apparently been digitally enhanced because, upon closer inspection, it appears that she has two turquoise thumbnails on her right hand.

    View photos
    A closeup of Rihanna’s hand in the photo that she posted from carnival. (Photo: Rihanna via Instagram)

    Don’t think the Navy — or the rest of the internet — missed it, either.





    The general assumption is that it’s a Photoshop failure.



    But some loyalists quickly came to her aid, insisting that it wasn’t the work of computers. She meant to do that! Here are some theories:


    And:


    Others weren’t sure what was going on, but they just wanted it to stop.


    Rihanna originally posted carnival photos on Monday, and they instantly spread around the web. Not because of her fingernails, but because the sexy superstar’s body is looking a little curvier. (Though true fans have been tracking the resurgence of Thickanna for some time now.) And then there was the fact that Chris Brown, her very controversial ex, decided to comment on a pic with a big-eyed emoji as if his eyes were popping out of his head over the hot shot.

    Just a few typical days in the life of RiRi.


    Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: