The complicated life and times of Aaron Carter

Ever since he was in a love triangle with Lindsay Lohan and Hilary Duff in the early aughts, Aaron Carter has always been caught up in some drama. However, right now it seems he’s peaking in his headline-making ability.

The “Sooner or Later” singer, 29, posted a shirtless selfie before heading off to bed on Sunday. While his abs are mighty chiseled, the photo doesn’t distract from the loads of drama surrounding the younger Carter brother. The most recent is his breakup with his girlfriend of a year, Madison Parker. The news broke on Sunday that they made the “mutual decision” to call it quits. They actually split a week prior, but they had kept mum about it, according to People magazine.

What he wasn’t keeping mum about, however, was his sexuality. On Saturday, a day before the breakup news, he took to social media to share the bigger headline: that he’s bisexual. The object of both Lohan and Duff’s affections way back when bared his soul about his sexuality in an emotional public letter he put on social media in which he revealed that at “around 13-years-old, I started to find boys and girls attractive.”

“There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with,” he revealed, adding, “To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied.”

Carter didn’t connect the dots between the breakup and his bisexuality, but the subsequent split news makes it hard not for others to do so. What we do know is that it’s been a rough few months for the pair following their double arrest outside of Atlanta in mid-July.

Their arrest story is pretty convoluted, but Carter explained he was driving a cheap car he recently purchased to avoid paying for a rental car. (He cut down on flying after 9/11. It’s another convoluted story.) The alignment of the car was off, so they went to AutoZone. That’s where police found them after a call from a concerned motorist who claimed Carter was driving erratically. Carter, who had a spat with officers, was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges. In a subsequent interview, Aaron, who went to rehab in 2011, said he was not intoxicated at the time of his arrest, but did list the drugs he uses. In addition to marijuana for anxiety and other symptoms, “I take Xanax, Propranolol for high blood pressure medication, and I took oxycodones for my mouth.”

Parker was also arrested on drug charges as well as obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Aaron’s arrest also reopened old wounds with big brother Nick of Backstreet Boys fame. Nick, who is eight years older tweeted support, but Aaron wasn’t into social media sentiments. He replied in a statement, “If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn’t he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That’s not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin.”