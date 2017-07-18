Aaron Carter Breaks Down in Tears Over Arrest, Reveals What Drugs He Takes

Aaron Carter is telling his side of the story when it comes to his arrest in Habersham County, Georgia, on Saturday night.

The 29-year-old singer sat down with ET on Tuesday, clearly still feeling emotional about his arrest on charges of DUI refusal, possession of marijuana less than one ounce and possession of drug related objects. Carter cried as he talked about how he's spent the last four days, and said he hasn't slept since Saturday.

"Basically, I've been listening to America and Stevie Wonder and the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack," Carter tells ET's Jennifer Peros about how he's coping.

Carter explains that before his arrest, he and girlfriend Madison Parker were in North Carolina for a club appearance on Friday, and he decided to buy a cheap car to avoid wasting money on rentals. He explains he has severe anxiety over flying, due to his experience on Sept. 11, 2001.

"I opened for Michael Jackson Sept. 9 and 10 in 2001 -- we all left the morning of Sept. 11 and watched the Trade Centers get hit across the Hudson River, and I saw it with my own eyes and I saw people jumping out of the buildings and burned," Carter shares.

Carter says the car he bought was in bad shape, and that he couldn't even lock the doors, so he guarded his girlfriend in the car throughout the night on Friday. After missing his show with Flo Rida in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday, Carter says he turned around to head to Alabama, and that's when he stopped at an AutoZone in Georgia to fix his alignment after getting a new tire.

"Somebody said I was driving recklessly on the road, that's what the police report said, but the alignment was off on my car, so I went to AutoZone to see if I could do anything about it," Carter explains. "A motorcyclist reported that I was swerving all over the road, but the alignment was off a little bit on the new tire."

Carter says police approached him inside the AutoZone in Georgia.

"[They] forcefully grabbed me out," he claims. "[I] stepped outside. I say, 'I invoke the right to speak to my attorney,' and they disregarded that, they revoked that immediately. They said, 'Is there anything illegal in the car?' I said, 'I have marijuana in the car.'"

"I kept trying to explain the whole situation, to the officer," he shares. "He said, 'You're a professional, right? I'm a professional too, so be quiet.' And then I said, 'OK.'"

Carter claims he wasn't under the influence of any alcohol or drugs.

"I do not drink alcohol at all," he adds, saying he has a medical condition that prevents him from doing so. However, he admits he will occasionally sip beer.

"I'll occasionally have a sip of a beer or something like that, but I can't even drink IPAs," he clarifies. "I can't drink anything like that. I have to drink the lightest beer possible that's not hoppy. I don't drink any hard liquor."

Carter says the last time he had smoked marijuana was nine hours earlier before the incident with police. He says he smokes marijuana for his anxiety, chronic pain and to increase his appetite.

Carter says he's also on pain medication due to a jaw injury, which he has since stopped taking, and stresses that he is not taking any other drugs.

"No. Nothing. Zero. I am willing to do a polygraph test," he says. "I take Xanax, Propranolol for high blood pressure medication, and I took oxycodones for my mouth."

Carter has a message for fans claiming he needs help for drug addiction.

"It hurts real bad because people don't know me, and I have no control over it, and this is the way I am," he says. "I have a medical condition. When I was 19 years old, I got an endoscopy done in Tennessee and I was diagnosed with a hiatal hernia. The doctor told me I have to keep stress out of my life, or else it's gonna take a toll on me and I can develop cancer."

"I don't need help," he continues. "What I need is for people to understand that I'm human and that I make mistakes just like every other human in this world, but I would never risk my life or my girlfriend's life."

Carter also vehemently denies he's ever smoked meth, crack cocaine or taken heroin. He says his biggest mistake is trying ecstasy "a couple of times" when he was 16 years old.

"I do not drink," he again stresses. "Hire a polygraph person, a professional. Strap me up."

