Jessica Alba's dog Bowie Dies — 2 weeks after she said goodbye to Sid

For the first time in 16 years, Jessica Alba is living in a “dog less home.”

The actress, who is expecting her third child, shared the sad news on Monday morning that her dog Bowie had died. Making the sting even sharper was the fact that she had just said goodbye to her other dog, Sid, who was 16, less than two weeks ago. (The female dogs were named after David Bowie and Sid Vicious.)

“Came home to a dog less home — our sweet girl Bowie is now resting in peace with her sister Sidders,” Alba shared. “It’s been a rough two weeks. Will cherish our last night cuddling forever. Bowmeister was the sweetest love bug. RIP Bowie.”





Alba shared several photos of the beautiful, blue-eyed pooch, including some of her daughters with Cash Warren, Honor and Haven, cuddling with the pet. There were also photos of Alba carrying the dog and kissing it.

Alba is a total dog lover. She told Modern Dog magazine in 2009 (when she was already mom to her human daughter Honor) that her “No. 1 priority” in buying a house at that time was “making it dog-friendly.”

While the family says goodbye to their fur babies, they are readying for another baby to join their family: Last month, Alba announced that she’s expecting her third child.

On the Tonight Show last week, Alba joked that she has “amnesia about having a baby, which is why I think I allowed this to happen… I don’t remember any of it!” she said, referring to late nights, a crying baby, and diapers galore. (Luckily, she’s co-founder of the Honest Company, so she has the supplies part covered.)

It’s nice that the family has something positive to look forward to as they say goodbye to the two other beloved members of their family.





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: