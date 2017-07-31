OJ Simpson's Kids Raise Eyebrows With Real Estate Ventures

Nearly two weeks after O.J. Simpson was granted parole, the Simpson name is already back in the headlines.

Apparently, O.J.’s two children, Sydney and Justin, whom he shared with ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson, have gone on a real estate spending spree, and it’s caught the attention of Ron Goldman and Nicole’s families.

Per The New York Post, Sydney, 31, and Justin, 28, have purchased 13 properties where they live in St. Petersburg, Fla., in the last two years. The homes and apartments are reportedly in low-income areas and total about $500,000.

So why the red flag?

Reportedly, all but two of the real estate properties were bought with cash, as there are no mortgages on the properties. Goldman’s family wants to know where they got the money.

View photos OJ and Nicole Brown Simpson pose with their two children in 1994.

(Photo: Berliner Studio/BEImages) More

O.J. was infamously acquitted of the 1994 murders of his ex-wife Nicole and Goldman; however, he was found liable for the pair’s deaths in a civil proceeding in 1997. The victim’s families won a $33.5 million judgment from O.J., most of which the former NFL star still owes them.

David Cook, a lawyer for Goldman’s father, Fred, tells The Post he will seek bank records and depositions to follow the money trail and see if any of the homes were bought with O.J.’s money. Cook explains the kids’ “loss is no greater than Fred’s, but Fred’s loss should be no greater than theirs.”

“The first stop is to unearth the records and testimony of the family members to ensure that the source of the equity to acquire the real property is free of any taint,” he adds.

TMZ alleges it won’t be an easy battle for the Goldman’s since much of O.J.’s wealth — pensions and annuities — is protected under Florida law.

It appears the Simpson kids have settled into a life away from the spotlight. One exception is that Sydney’s boyfriend, Robert Blackmon, is dipping his toes into politics. Blackmon, 28, is one of eight candidates running for an open city council seat in St. Petersburg.

Blackmon told The Post that it will be up to the voters to decide if his connection to O.J. Simpson is an issue. “If that’s the will of the people, that’s the will of the people,” he said. “I hope to keep [the campaign] to the issues.”

Despite Sydney being a “very private person,” Blackmon added that she’s supportive of his run. “She’s been selflessly supporting me and not worried about herself.”

One of his campaign signs is in the yard of the home he shares with Sydney.

“I probably shouldn’t be speaking about the Simpsons without their permission,” Blackmon admitted. “The entire Simpson family are great people. They’ve been great friends to me.”

Sounds like O.J. has a place to spend all the free time he’ll soon have.





