    Celebrities Mourn the Death of Sam Shepard

    Taryn Ryder

    Hollywood and Broadway are mourning the loss of Sam Shepard. The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor passed away on Thursday from complications from ALS. He was 73.

    The star of movies such as Black Hawk Down and The Right Stuff touched many lives in the entertainment world, particularly Jessica Lange’s. Shepard and Lange were in a relationship for nearly 30 years before splitting in 2009.

    While Lange has yet to release a statement, many of Shepard’s peers have taken to social media to express their condolences.

    Shepard is survived by his three children. He shared son Jesse, 47, with ex-wife O-Lan Jones, and daughter Hannah, 31, and son Samuel, 30, with Lange.


