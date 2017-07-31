Celebrities Mourn the Death of Sam Shepard

Hollywood and Broadway are mourning the loss of Sam Shepard. The Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor passed away on Thursday from complications from ALS. He was 73.

The star of movies such as Black Hawk Down and The Right Stuff touched many lives in the entertainment world, particularly Jessica Lange’s. Shepard and Lange were in a relationship for nearly 30 years before splitting in 2009.

While Lange has yet to release a statement, many of Shepard’s peers have taken to social media to express their condolences.

Goodby to Sam Shepard, a true American icon of letters. “Is that a man?” “You’re damn right is is!” — Rob Lowe (@RobLowe) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard. Whenever he came on-screen, you knew you were in good hands. A frame from “Days of Heaven.” May he rest in love. pic.twitter.com/DQc0fy7EqN — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 31, 2017

R.I.P. Sam Shepard – cowboy poet dramatist of the American family shadow. A legend. — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) July 31, 2017

Literally bumped into Sam Shepard many years ago, both of us on our way to see Pillow Man on Broadway. We had a great chat/walk. #hero RIP — Don Cheadle (@DonCheadle) July 31, 2017

A great man of the theater has passed. Thank you, Sam Shepard. RIP. — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard was a towering figure in American theater and film. He indeed had “the right stuff.” His voice will truly be missed. https://t.co/gkkK8KHxum — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) July 31, 2017

Heartbroken to lose our great American playwright, Sam Shepard a real cowboy heart, a real artist. pic.twitter.com/0B0avrePQo — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) July 31, 2017

Jeanne Moreau, Sam Shepard thank you for enlighten us at 24 frames per second. RIP pic.twitter.com/fPi6HTLnzp — Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderas) July 31, 2017

A hero of theatre. A hero of writing. A hero of acting. A hero of mine. Sam Shepard RIP. — Nikolaj CosterWaldau (@nikolajcw) July 31, 2017

Sam Shepard has long been a hero of mine. A versatile artist with an unflinching style entirely his own. A renegade renaissance man. RIP. — John Gallagher, Jr. (@JohnGallagherJr) July 31, 2017

Shepard is survived by his three children. He shared son Jesse, 47, with ex-wife O-Lan Jones, and daughter Hannah, 31, and son Samuel, 30, with Lange.





