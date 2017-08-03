Carrie Underwood’s Sweet Reaction to Hubby Mike Fisher’s Retirement Announcement: You Have Made Us ‘So Proud’

Carrie Underwood is only 34, but she’s married to a retiree.

The country singer’s hubby, Mike Fisher, announced on Thursday that he’s retiring from the NHL. The Nashville Predators captain, who led his team to their first Stanley Cup Final earlier this year, broke the news to Nashville fans in a letter that ran in the Tennessean and on the team’s website, and it was his wife who led the tributes that soon followed.





Along with a photo of Fisher on the ice, Underwood wrote, “Captain @mfisher1212, I sure am going to miss watching you play and cheering you on with the rest of Smashville, but I so look forward to seeing what God has in store for you in this next chapter of your life. You’ve given your teammates and the game your all for so many years… you’ve worked so hard and made us all so proud!”

Underwood also spoke for their young son, who is 2, and will now get a lot more time with dad.

“Isaiah and I love you so much and are so excited to be able to have you home a lot more,” she wrote. “We can’t wait to cheer on the @predsnhl WITH you in the stands! #ThankYouSmashville #PredsFansForLife.”





The “Church Bells” songstress was a fixture at the Preds’ playoff games earlier this year. She was very clearly her husband’s biggest fan.

Fisher noted in his letter that he is “praying for peace about the next step in my life,” but he is “looking forward to a future that includes a lot more time with my family.” He continued, “Things change when you have kids and you have a family. They’ve supported me without question, and now it’s my turn to return the favor.”

Which means we can expect many more photos like this one. Carrie snapped it yesterday while out with her “boys.”





Read more from Yahoo Celebrity: