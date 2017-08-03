Gisele Bündchen Posts 40th Birthday Tribute to Tom Brady: I Love You for 'Your Beautiful and Sensitive Heart'

Turning 40 can’t be that bad when you’re married to Gisele Bündchen.

The supermodel, 37, helped her footballer husband, Tom Brady, start his milestone birthday off right by paying tribute to him in a touching Instagram post. Along with a beach selfie in which their megawatt grins are on display, she shared why she fell in love with him — and how he’s already winning at he enters the new decade.

“Over 10 years ago I fell in love with you because of your beautiful and sensitive heart,” wrote Gisele, who married Brady in 2009 and is mom to two of his three children. “I love the sweetness in your essence. Today you are starting a big new chapter and I wish you so much happiness and fulfillment in all aspects of your life. Happy birthday my love! Making 40 feel like 20!!! You go @tombrady!!!!”

The New England Patriots quarterback certainly makes 40 look like 20-something after winning his fifth Super Bowl earlier this year. He’s been back at training camp — with a “fire focus” — hoping for number six.

The QB shares a birthday with his sister Julie, so on Thursday morning he shared an adorably hilarious throwback of them in their school days.

While Tom might look endearingly awkward in his #TBT, there’s nothing awkward about him now. Well, almost nothing awkward. Tom’s new wax figure, which was recently unveiled at Dreamland Wax Museum in Beantown, has his fans in a tizzy because they think it looks “creepy.” On the eve of Brady’s birthday, the museum invited him to “come by and sit in for a measurement session” to improve the statue.

Maybe he will, but probably not today. This 40-year-old has some serious celebrating to do.

