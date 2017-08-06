Aaron Carter and Girlfriend Madison Parker Have Split

Aaron Carter and his girlfriend Madison Parker have split, the singer’s rep confirms to PEOPLE.

Carter’s rep said in a statement, “Aaron and Madison love each other and respect one another dearly. It was a mutual decision and Aaron’s personal statement released speaks for itself. Now back to the music.”

A source further told Entertainment Tonight that the split was “very amicable,” and happened last week.

Carter, 29, shared an emotional public letter about his sexuality to Twitter, revealing, “when I was around 13-years-old I started to find boys and girls attractive.”

“There were years that went by that I thought about, but it wasn’t until I was 17-years-old, after a few relationships with girls, I had an experience with a male that I had an attraction to who I also worked with and grew up with,” he revealed, adding, “To me music has always been my temple. Music will ALWAYS be what transcends us and myself. The studio has always been my safe haven. But the ultimate goal for me is to be satisfied.”

Last month, Carter was arrested on DUI and marijuana charges in Georgia. Parker, who was in the car at the time, was arrested on drug charges along with obstruction of law enforcement officers, authorities said at the time.

Opening up about the incident in a tearful interview with Entertainment Tonight at the time, Carter revealed his desire to settle down with Parker, saying, “I wanna be married. I wanna be engaged to my beautiful girlfriend, Madison. I wanna be a good father, a good role model, a strong role model.”

The former couple had first met on Instagram, they revealed to the outlet, after Parker reached out to Carter on social media about photographing him. The two eventually met up and went out on a date.

“I instantly saw that he had the biggest heart ever,” Parker told ET. “That’s what a lot of people don’t understand or don’t care to understand or take the time to understand.”