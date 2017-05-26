The Return of ‘Thickanna’ Makes Twitter Rejoice

Rihanna showed off her curves in NYC on May 24. (Photo: BACKGRID)

In the endless churn that is the celebrity news cycle, there’s one story trend you can always count on: reactions to celebrity weight gain (or loss), usually characterized by harsh criticism in either direction, depending on the star. But there’s one celeb who’s been able to transcend this cycle: Rihanna.

As evidenced by recent photos of the 29-year-old singer strutting around New York City, Rihanna’s flaunting a curvier figure — and Twitter is here for it.

View photos Rihanna’s fans are loving her fuller figure. (Photo: BACKGRID) More

“In love with Thickanna,” wrote one user.





“Let’s discuss these thighs,” swooned another, adding a heart-eyed emoji for good measure.





Another gleefully exclaimed, “The heavens have opened & people of twitter it’s true, Rihanna got thick again which means I have to get thick…for the culture #Thickanna.”

The heavens have opened & people of twitter it's true,Rihanna got thick again which means I have to get thick…for the culture #Thickanna ???? pic.twitter.com/sAMm9h8iPF — Nicolette ???? (@sir_nicsAlot13) May 26, 2017





And it’s not just Twitter that’s here for Thickanna — it’s pretty much the whole Internet. There’s a Thickanna hashtag on Tumblr that returns tons of results showing Rihanna in various states of non-dress, showing off her thicker self. It’s inspired a Pinterest board full of Thickanna’s best looks. And of course, she’s all over Instagram, inspiring users with her juiciness.

View photos Rihanna proudly bared her bod at the Barbados Carnival in 2015. (Photo: Sandy Pitt/Splash News) More

The origin of “Thickanna” comes from the songstress herself. Back in 2013, an eagle-eyed fan noticed Rihanna was looking curvier and asked her if it was true that she’d gained weight. Not one to hold back, Rihanna replied, “Yasss! #progress #operationThickanna.”

Why the hashtag of progress? Because the “Umbrella” singer actually wanted to gain weight. As she told Ryan Seacrest in 2012, “It’s difficult to have any kind of routine when your schedule is that crazy. So I really have no idea how I’m continuously losing weight. It’s actually pretty annoying. Now, I don’t have a butt, no boobs — already had no boobs — so annoying!”