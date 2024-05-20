Best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals: Save big on unlocked models

While the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S24 are Samsung’s more recently released smartphones, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is still a worthy consideration. The S22 has made for some of the best phone deals available over the years, and now that it’s a couple of generations old you can find some pretty impressive Samsung Galaxy S22 deals out there. We’ve rounded up all of the best Samsung Galaxy S22 deals below, and they offer several ways to save from several different outlets. If you’re in search of the latest and greatest you can also check out the current Samsung Galaxy S23 deals, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deals, Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, and Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals. And if you’d like to check out phones by Apple that are comparable to the S22 you can check out iPhone 14 deals and even refurbished iPhone deals.

Samsung isn’t currently carrying very many older models of the Samsung Galaxy S phone. You’ll find some newer models like the recently released Samsung Galaxy S24 there, but if you’re looking for something from the S22 model lineup there are a few options at Samsung. New models of the S22+ and S22 Ultra are available, thought you’ll need to buy Samsung Certified Renewed if you’re looking for a Galaxy S22. Pricing for these starts at $679 with up to $300 in savings available via instant trade-in credit.

It’s difficult to find new models of the Samsung Galaxy S22 at Amazon right now, though the S22 with 256GB of storage is in stock and discounted to $732, down from its regular price of $850. You’ll also find several renewed models of the Galaxy S22 at Amazon. Renewed models of the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra are currently plentiful at Amazon.

If you’re fine with buying a refurbished device, you can get an unlocked 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ from Best Buy for just $400 instead of $1,000, for a savings of $600. The smartphone is Geek Squad Certified, which means it has thoroughly been tested to make sure that it’s working properly before it gets shipped to you.

A refurbished 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22 is available from Backmarket for as low as $215, while the refurbished 128GB Samsung Galaxy S22+ is on sale for as cheap as $269. These are unlocked models of the smartphones, and they’re guaranteed to be in perfect working condition.

Should you buy the Samsung Galaxy S22?

The Samsung Galaxy S22 has since been overshadowed by its successor, the Samsung Galaxy S23, but it’s still a very capable smartphone with either Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 processor. It will breeze through everything that you throw at it, including multitasking between apps or playing demanding mobile games.

You’ll certainly love the screen of the Samsung Galaxy S22 — a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display that’s bright and colorful. However, if you want it slightly bigger, you can go for the Samsung Galaxy S22+ and its 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display screen. Otherwise, the two models are similar, according to our Samsung Galaxy S22 versus Samsung Galaxy S22+ comparison, including their 8GB of RAM, IP68 resistance against water, and a triple-camera setup at the back with 50MP wide, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto lenses.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 ships with Android 13 under Samsung’s OneUI 5, and with three more years of operating system updates, you can be sure that the smartphone will be getting access to new Android features in the future.