Buy one, get one free Samsung smart TV? You bet — save hundreds with this unbelievable deal at Amazon

Samsung just launched its 2024 TV lineup, and to celebrate they're offering three of their most popular models with an eye-popping deal — a free TV to boot.

That's right, when you buy any size of the brand-new QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV, the QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV or The Frame — all of which are already discounted —you’ll also get a 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV worth $700. This deal only happens as often as a solar eclipse, and runs until April 11th — or while supplies last.

Why is it a good deal?

There are so many savings we'll break it down: three select Samsung TVs — at any size — are on sale, and when you buy one you'll also get a 65-inch Samsung TV worth $700 for free. On top of that, Prime shoppers get another $100 off on the entire package.

Why do I need this?

No matter which Samsung you choose, you'll be getting a top-notch home theater experience. Double it with the 65-inch Crystal UHD TV. In addition to its panoramic size, this Crystal has a 4K display with razor-sharp colors, and your favorite streaming apps are available through the Tizen-powered smart operating system.

Buy any size of Samsung's The Frame or Neo QLED and get a 65" Crystal TV for free. (Amazon)

What reviewers say:

"A stunning smart TV that combines art and technology seamlessly," raved this reviewer about the latest version of The Frame. "With Quantum HDR technology, it delivers vibrant colors and sharp contrast for an immersive viewing experience, while its Art Mode transforms your TV into a beautiful piece of artwork when not in use. This is one of the nicest TVs I've seen for the price point and love the Samsung interface."

Meanwhile, the brand-new QN85D Series gets some love from this shopper who reports: "The color reproduction, brightness, accuracy of this set is terrific. You just press FILMMAKER MODE and all of the motion processing options are turned off. No need to spend all day doing recalibration, and straight off the color looks dynamic across all kinds of content. I did push the sharpness up a bit but that's 'season to taste' as they say."

And not to be outdone, the QN90D Series is "Just wow! It offers incredible picture, sound, and smart functionality for an outstanding entertainment experience. While its price tag is higher, this TV is worth it for anyone looking for the latest and greatest in home theater technology and performance. Its stunning visuals and great audio make it a top choice for movies, sports, and gaming."

SAMSUNG Samsung 85-Inch QN85D Neo QLED TV $3,698 $4,146 Save $448 with code The QN85D model comes loaded with both 4K and 4K AI upscaling, brightness optimizer and surround sound. And it boasts precise Mini LEDs and Neo Quantum HDR for optimal color and contrast. Also available in 55", 65" and 75". Choose any size and snap up Samsung's Crystal TV for free. Save $448 with code Copied! TV w/Free 65TU690T TV $3,698 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon tech deals? Check these out:

Headphones and earbuds

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) $99 $129 Save $30 See at Amazon

Baseus Wireless Earbuds $30 $40 Save $10 with coupon See at Amazon

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones $115 $200 Save $85 See at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) $199 $249 Save $50 See at Amazon

TVs and home entertainment

Vizio 40-Inch Smart TV $148 $230 Save $82 See at Amazon

TCL 50-Inch Smart TV $250 $350 Save $100 See at Amazon

Hisense 75-Inch Fire TV $630 $1,150 Save $520 See at Amazon

Tablets and tech

Qinlianf 5-Outlet Extender $10 $20 Save $10 with Prime See at Amazon

Apple iPad (9th Generation) $249 $329 Save $80 See at Amazon

AceMagic 15.6-Inch Laptop $322 $1,300 Save $978 with coupon See at Amazon

Iniu Portable Charger $18 $30 Save $12 with coupon See at Amazon

Yowhick WiFi Bluetooth Projector $90 $150 Save $60 with coupon See at Amazon