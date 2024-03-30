Buy one, get one free Samsung smart TV? You bet — save hundreds with this unbelievable deal at Amazon
This deal even includes a discount on the entire package.
Samsung just launched its 2024 TV lineup, and to celebrate they're offering three of their most popular models with an eye-popping deal — a free TV to boot.
That's right, when you buy any size of the brand-new QN90D Neo QLED 4K TV, the QN85D Neo QLED 4K TV or The Frame — all of which are already discounted —you’ll also get a 65-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV worth $700. This deal only happens as often as a solar eclipse, and runs until April 11th — or while supplies last.
This TV that doubles as art is a stroke of genius and fits beautifully in any home. Also available in 55", 65" and 75" models, and comes with an additional 65" Samsung worth $700 when you select the bundle at checkout.
Why is it a good deal?
There are so many savings we'll break it down: three select Samsung TVs — at any size — are on sale, and when you buy one you'll also get a 65-inch Samsung TV worth $700 for free. On top of that, Prime shoppers get another $100 off on the entire package.
Why do I need this?
No matter which Samsung you choose, you'll be getting a top-notch home theater experience. Double it with the 65-inch Crystal UHD TV. In addition to its panoramic size, this Crystal has a 4K display with razor-sharp colors, and your favorite streaming apps are available through the Tizen-powered smart operating system.
What reviewers say:
"A stunning smart TV that combines art and technology seamlessly," raved this reviewer about the latest version of The Frame. "With Quantum HDR technology, it delivers vibrant colors and sharp contrast for an immersive viewing experience, while its Art Mode transforms your TV into a beautiful piece of artwork when not in use. This is one of the nicest TVs I've seen for the price point and love the Samsung interface."
Meanwhile, the brand-new QN85D Series gets some love from this shopper who reports: "The color reproduction, brightness, accuracy of this set is terrific. You just press FILMMAKER MODE and all of the motion processing options are turned off. No need to spend all day doing recalibration, and straight off the color looks dynamic across all kinds of content. I did push the sharpness up a bit but that's 'season to taste' as they say."
And not to be outdone, the QN90D Series is "Just wow! It offers incredible picture, sound, and smart functionality for an outstanding entertainment experience. While its price tag is higher, this TV is worth it for anyone looking for the latest and greatest in home theater technology and performance. Its stunning visuals and great audio make it a top choice for movies, sports, and gaming."
The QN85D model comes loaded with both 4K and 4K AI upscaling, brightness optimizer and surround sound. And it boasts precise Mini LEDs and Neo Quantum HDR for optimal color and contrast. Also available in 55", 65" and 75". Choose any size and snap up Samsung's Crystal TV for free.
If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $25 or more.)
The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.
