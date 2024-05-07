Best phone deals: Save on the iPhone, Galaxy Z Fold 5, and more

If it’s time to trade in an old device or otherwise make the jump to a new smartphone, we’ve got some savings in store for you. The best smartphone deals currently taking place include some popular phones, several of which are often considered to be among the best phones. We’ve rounded up all of the best phone deals to shop right now. They’re full of Samsung Galaxy deals, Google Pixel deals, Apple iPhone deals, and more. There are even some great foldable phone deals in the mix. Reading onward you’ll find impressive savings on phones from some of the top brands, as well as some information on why each phone may best suit your needs.

Nokia C210 (Unlocked) — $100, was $110

Nokia

If you’re looking for an affordable, no-frills phone that’s tough as nails, the Nokia C210 is a great phone to consider. It has a sharp LCD display that comes in at 6.3-inches, as well as a resolution slightly less than Full HD. The main camera is 13-megapixels and the selfie cam checks in at 5-megapixels. And despite this phone’s price, it packs an octa-core processor and 32GB of internal storage, with the ability to expand internal capacity using MicroSD cards.

Google Pixel 7a 128GB (Unlocked) — $332, was $430

Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends / Digital Trends

Available through Best Buy, with $100 off if you activate through a carrier same-day, is the Google Pixel 7a. It’s the most compact phone in the Pixel 7 lineup, with a water-resistant design. It also comes in four fun colors. Features include an amazing 64 megapixel main camera, 90Hz refresh rate for the display, and wireless charging.

Motorola edge 2023 256GB (Unlocked) — $350, was $600

Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Motorola Edge 2023 is (almost) a Google Pixel 8 killer. It features a unique leather back, which feels great, a gorgeous curved display, and solid day-to-day performance. But most of all, it offers excellent battery life and all in an Android package you’re gonna love. The current deal price is one of the best we’ve seen, making it more accessible than ever.

Google Pixel 7 Pro 128GB (Unlocked) — $475, was $899

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 7 Pro has an amazing camera at 50 megapixels for the main camera, with a 12 megapixel ultrawide and a 48 megapixel telephoto lens. Plus, the 10.8 megapixel front-facing selfie camera, which is no slouch either. Essentially, it’s a fantastic option for people who love photography or just want to capture some great shots. It also features a bold, striking design, gorgeous 120Hz refresh rate screen, fast and powerful performance, and supports face unlock for quick, secure access.

Motorola Razr 2023 128GB (Unlocked) — $500, was $700

Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The renowned flip phone is back and better than ever with the Motorola Razr 2023. It’s lightweight and compact. Has an excellent camera with fast-charging support, and also features dust and water-resistance. The 6.9-inch 144Hz inner screen looks fantastic when it’s unfolded, with a cute little character called Moo brightening up the external notifications display.

Samsung Galaxy S23 128GB (Unlocked) — $650, was $700

Samsung

Samsung’s former flagship smartphone is still an incredibly popular purchase. The Galaxy S23 has a super sharp 6.1-inch screen, a 12-megapixel front-facing camera, and a 50-megapixel main camera. This phone is only one generation removed from being brand new, and has much of the tech and many of the features found in the more recently released Galaxy S24.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 256GB (Unlocked) — as low as $1,000, was $1,800

Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

To get this deal, you will need a trade-in as Samsung is offering up to $750 in instant trade-in credit. But the value of the trade-in does depend on the device you’re sending back, as well as the condition. Even so, this is an excellent offer on Samsung’s renowned folding phone the Galaxy Z Fold5. It’s thinner and lighter than ever with a silent, high-quality and durable hinge. Moreover, you get an IPX8 resistant and durable chassis, a fun, social-media-friendly camera, and the large foldout display that’s perfect for multi-tasking, games, and watching media.

More phone deals we love

From some of the best folding phones on the market to your common candybar-style phones, there are a lot of deals floating around worth shopping. We’ve included some additional options here: