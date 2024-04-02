Wisconsin spring election live updates today: Presidential primary, referendums, polling places, ballot, registration info and more

Wisconsin holds its presidential primary and spring election today, where all voters in the state will select their preferences for president and weigh in on two referendum questions.

And, depending on where you live, you'll also see a host of races for local offices like mayor, county executive, city council and school board on your ballot. Many communities are also holding referendums for school and public safety funding.

The Journal Sentinel will be posting live updates throughout the day while Wisconsinites head to the polls and as results come in tonight. Refresh your browser for the latest.

In-person absentee voting, also known as early voting, was held at the Capitol Drive Voting Center, 6001 W. Capitol Drive, in Milwaukee. The spring election ballot includes two referendum questions on elections.

What is on my ballot in Wisconsin today?

The first thing you'll see on the ballot is a choice whether to vote in the presidential primary for the Democratic party or the Republican party.

Biden and Trump are the only candidates still running, though you could vote for other names that remain on the ballot. Choosing "uninstructed delegation" or writing in a name is also an option.

What do the referendums mean in Wisconsin?

After that, you'll see two referendum questions that ask about private grants for elections and the roles of election officials. A "yes" vote is supported by Republicans and conservative groups, while Democrats and liberal groups support voting "no." Those questions are worded as follows:

QUESTION 1: "Use of private funds in election administration. Shall section 7 (1) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that private donations and grants may not be applied for, accepted, expended, or used in connection with the conduct of any primary, election, or referendum?"

QUESTION 2: "Election officials. Shall section 7 (2) of article III of the constitution be created to provide that only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums?"

Wisconsin ballot in spring 2024 election

The rest of the races on your ballot depend on where you live. Many school districts in the Milwaukee suburbs have referendums on the ballot, and several North Shore suburbs also have public safety referendums.

Here's a full list of races on the ballot in the Milwaukee area, which include offices like mayor, city council, county boards and school boards. And here are voters guides for the Green Bay and Appleton areas.

And remember that you can preview your ballot ahead of time at myvote.wi.gov.

What time do polls open in Wisconsin?

Polls open in Wisconsin at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. As long as you're in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

Where is my voting location?

You can find your polling place by entering your address into "Find my Polling Place" on myvote.wi.gov. On that website, you can also check ahead of time to see what's on your ballot and see if you're already registered to vote.

What do I need to bring to vote in Wisconsin?

To vote, you need to bring a current photo ID that has your name on it. Here's the Wisconsin Elections Commission's list of accepted forms of identification.

You also can register to vote at your polling place, or re-register if you've changed addresses since the last time you voted or haven't voted in the last four years. In that case, you'll need to bring a document to show proof of residence.

A driver's license or ID card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles counts as proof as residence, if it shows your current address. Or, you can bring documents like a lease, utility bill or bank statement that has your new address. You can find a full list of accepted documents here.

What do I do with my absentee ballot in Wisconsin?

Local clerks must receive your ballot by the time polls close today, so it's too late to mail it back. Instead, you can physically bring your absentee ballot to your assigned polling place or central count location before the polls close at 8 p.m.

In Milwaukee, you can drop off your absentee ballot at the Central Count Processing Center at 1901 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Curbside drop-off is also available.

