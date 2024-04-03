Incumbents win Germantown School Board election

Poll workers Ron Young and Charlene Olsen assist a voter at the City of Waukesha Parks, Recreation and Forestry Building polling station on Tuesday, April 2, 2024. In addition to local races, voters everywhere will weigh in on two statewide referendum questions that ask about private funding in election administration and the role of election officials.

Voters in school districts across Wisconsin chose new school board members Tuesday.

While there weren’t any school board members up for election Milwaukee Public Schools this spring, there were dozens of contested school board seats in surrounding suburbs. Ahead of the election, political parties and political action committees spent over $300,000 to see their favored school board candidates elected in Wisconsin.

Here are the results of key school board races. This file will be updated as results come in.

Incumbents Tom Barney and Tracy Pawlak win Germantown School Board election

Germantown School Board incumbents Tom Barney and Tracy Pawlak both fended off challengers April 2.

Fred Fleitz, a more progressive candidate backed by the teachers union, was specifically seeking to replace Barney, a conservative. Fleitz has accused the board of "censorship" and criticized its ban on teaching on human growth and development.

Jeff Voyer, who was specifically seeking Pawlak’s seat, had contrasted himself as taking a harder stance against critical race theory. Pawlak had also said he wasn’t a "fan" of the theory, a framework for understanding how certain public policies have caused or upheld racial inequality.

The Germantown race didn’t see major spending by political parties, like other districts did. Fleitz’s campaign got $400 from the county Democratic party, finance reports showed.

The other five school board members, who hold staggered three-year terms, are not up for election this spring.

Here are the vote totals, according to unofficial results shared Tuesday night:

Tom Barney: 4,049

Tracy Pawlak: 4,020

Jeff Voyer: 2,864

Fred Fleitz: 2,845

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here are the winners of 2024 suburban Milwaukee school board elections