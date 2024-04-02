Yes, in Wisconsin, you can register to vote at the polls on Election Day
If you haven't registered to vote in Tuesday's election, Wisconsin allows you to register at the polls on Election Day.
You also can re-register if you've changed addresses since the last time you voted or haven't voted in the last four years.
In either case, you'll need to bring a document to show proof of residence.
A driver's license or ID card issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles counts as proof as residence, if it shows your current address. Or, you can bring documents like a lease, utility bill or bank statement that has your new address. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has a full list of accepted documents here.
You can present proof of registration electronically, such as showing a file or photo on your phone.
Helpful tip: If you're registering or re-registering at the polls today, your proof of residence doesn't have to be a hard copy. You can present it on your phone/electronically.
To vote, you need to bring a current photo ID that has your name on it. The Wisconsin Elections Commission website also has a list of accepted forms of identification.
This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: In Wisconsin, you can register to vote at the polls; registration info