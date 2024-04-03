Katie Rosenberg, seen as rising star in Democratic circles, loses Wausau mayoral race

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg, seen during her swearing in on April 21, 2020, at Wausau City Hall, is calling for a basic income program for a small number of low-income working families. “It might only tackle a few individuals, maybe it’s only 18 or maybe it’s only 15, but it will still take steps toward tackling that problem of poverty and homelessness in our city,” she says.

MADISON – Katie Rosenberg lost the Wausau mayoral race, in a loss that could indicate trouble for President Joe Biden's reelection chances in Wisconsin.

Rosenberg had just under 48% of the vote in Wausau as of 9:48 p.m., while challenger Doug Diny had just over 52%. Slightly more than 10,000 people voted in the mayoral election.

The loss could represent trouble to come for Democratic candidates later this year, and in particular, Biden.

Rosenberg said the results were disappointing, but that she knows Wausau will still have good stewards.

"There's a lot of work ahead, and I know with all the department heads, and with the City Council, everyone's going to be great. Everyone is going to get the work done for the people of Wausau," she said. "You know, sometimes it doesn't go the way you want, and that's just the way it is."

Rosenberg became somewhat of an internet sensation after her win in 2020, tweeting out "HOLY BALLS." She learned of her win after a week of delays due to COVID-19 disruptions and political and legal maneuvering at the state level.

Over her four years in office, she has become a darling of the Democratic Party in Wisconsin, often speaking at events held by Gov. Tony Evers and making appearances in Madison.

During her time in office, she put a focus on Wausau's water quality, after discovering PFAS contamination in all of the city's wells.

But not all were satisfied with her performance, and there was pushback from members of the community over spending, as well as the attention the Democratic Party paid to her.

She said the spending of Republicans was noticeable in the last several weeks, with flyers arriving at voters' homes several times a day, in addition to T.V. ads.

"There was a lot going on in the race that was probably more than what most people thought," she said.

Wisconsin GOP Chairman Brian Schimming acknowledged the party's support for Diny in a statement Tuesday night.

"His stunning victory over incumbent Mayor Katie Rosenberg marks an unmistakable repudiation of failed Democrat policies and is a win for Central Wisconsin values," he said.

Rosenberg has been eyed by Democrats for higher offices. But when asked if she now has her eye on another election position, Rosenberg laughed.

"I think I'm done with elections right now. This one was really painful," she said. "I'm not saying no forever, but no for now, for sure."

