Milwaukee County Board getting four new faces after Tuesday election wins

Milwaukee County experienced a minor shakeup with its supervisory races Tuesday, welcoming returning incumbents and political novices to the County Board of Supervisors.

While four current supervisors faced challenges, more than half of the 18 races for board seats went unchallenged in an election night that ended in four new faces joining the board.

Former Supervisors Ryan Clancy, Anthony J. Staskunas, Liz Sumner and Peter Burgelis announced their departures from the board with latter two seeking roles as the county comptroller and city alderman, respectively.

Who won the County Board races?

District 3: Incumbent Sheldon A. Wasserman won by 57% against public defender Alexander Kostal, who received 42% of the district's vote.

District 4: Community organizer Jack Eckblad beat out advocate Ronald Jansen, with 55% of the vote to Jansen's 45%. He will take the supervisory seat vacated by Clancy, who is also serving as a state representative.

District 9: Incumbent Patti Logsdon beat out real estate agent Danelle Kenney to keep her supervisory seat. Logsdon received 52% to Kenney's 47%.

District 14: Caroline Gómez-Tom, who has represented the district since May of last year, won 62% of the vote, once again beating out perennial ballot-placer Angel Sanchez, who also ran against her in the special election to fill the seat after former Supervisor Dyango Zerpa resigned in early 2023. Sanchez received 38% of the district's vote.

District 18: Incumbent Deanna Alexander won 56% of the vote, beating out challenger Citizen Action of Wisconsin organizer Brandon Williford, who got 44%.

Incumbent supervisors who ran unopposed this election cycle included: Willie Johnson, Jr., in District 2; Sequanna Taylor in District 5; Shawn Rolland in District 6; Felesia Martin in District 7; Steve Shea in District 8; Board Chairwoman Marcelia Nicholson in District 10; Kathleen Vincent in District 11; Juan Miguel Martinez in District 12, Priscilla E. Coggs-Jones in District 13, and Steve F. Taylor in District 17.

Three districts saw new candidates running unchallenged after incumbents decided to not seek re-election:

District 1: Anne O'Connor, co-founder of Bay Bridge, a Whitefish Bay organization that works to raise awareness about racial and cultural bias, replaced Sumner. Sumner was elected to the role of county comptroller during Tuesday's race.

District 15: Sky Z. Capriolo, a senior marketing manager, was the lone candidate seeking the seat that was vacated by Burgelis, who was running for an aldermanic role on the city's Common Council.

District 16: Justin Bielinski, communications director for state Sen. Chris Larson, filled the supervisory seat vacated by Staskunas.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Here's who was elected to the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors