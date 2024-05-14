Trump trial live updates: Speaker Mike Johnson to appear with Trump at courthouse

Michael Cohen is set to continue testifying in former President Donald Trump's hush money trial after telling jurors Monday that he was following Trump's orders when he paid for Stormy Daniels' silence and that Trump approved a fraudulent scheme to reimburse him.

The testimony showed why Cohen is a star witness for the prosecution. In describing Trump's approval of the reimbursement scheme, Cohen brought Trump closer than any other witness has to the core charge in the case: namely, that Trump falsified business records concerning reimbursement payments to Cohen.

The prosecution estimated their questions for Cohen would go into only part of today. Then, the Trump defense team commence what is sure to be a combative cross-examination.

Was Michael Cohen disbarred?

Michael Cohen was disbarred after he pleaded guilty to multiple crimes in 2018, including lying to Congress.

A panel of New York state judges granted a request from a New York attorney grievance committee to strike Cohen's name from the official list of attorneys in New York state in February of 2019.

Cohen "ceased to be an attorney upon his federal conviction of making false statements to the United States Congress," the panel said in its opinion.

The move was retroactive, striking Cohen's name from the list as of the date he pleaded guilty to lying to Congress, Nov. 29, 2018.

– Aysha Bagchi

What was Michael Cohen convicted of?

In August 2018, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to tax evasion, making false statements to a bank, and violating campaign finance laws by causing or issuing two hush money payments ahead of the 2016 election: $130,000 to porn star Stormy Daniels and $150,00 to model Karen McDougal, the latter of which was paid by American Media Inc. Those amounts greatly exceed the personal contribution limits to a political candidate.

In November 2018, Michael Cohen pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements to Congress. In an effort to protect Trump, had told Congress his boss stopped trying to pursue a real-estate deal in Moscow in January 2016 when they actually continued efforts through June 2016.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison, according to a Department of Justice release.

House Speaker Mike Johnson to appear with Trump

House Speaker Mike Johnson will make an appearance in the courthouse with Trump on Tuesday morning, showing solidarity with the former president according to a person familiar with the planning.

Johnson joins a number of high-profile Republicans joining Trump in Manhattan to support the former president.

Punchbowl News was first to report Johnson’s appearance.

– Ken Tran

Michael Cohen recording with Trump

On Monday, jurors listened again to a recording of a conversation between Trump and Cohen. This time, Cohen was there to testify about it. He said the pair were discussing a hush money deal to silence former Playboy model Karen McDougal. She has alleged she had a months-long affair with Trump that overlapped with Melania Trump's pregnancy. Trump denies the claim.

On the recording, Cohen references "info regarding our friend, David." That was a reference to David Pecker, Cohen told jurors. Pecker has testified he agreed to be "eyes and ears" in Trump's 2016 presidential campaign efforts by helping identify potentially damaging stories to prevent them from being published.

Cohen and Trump also talk about "financing" on the recording. Cohen said he made the recording to reassure Pecker that Trump planned to pay him back for the hush money to McDougal.

You can listen to the recording here:

– Aysha Bagchi

Michael Cohen court sketch

The New York criminal trial against former President Trump isn't televised. But courtroom sketch artists make renditions of court proceedings each day. Here is one sketch by Jane Rosenberg of Michael Cohen's testimony Monday, with prosecutor Susan Hoffinger questioning Cohen and Trump looking on:

– Aysha Bagchi

What is Trump on trial for?

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors say the real estate mogul was trying to cover up unlawfully interfering in the 2016 presidential election through a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

– Aysha Bagchi

