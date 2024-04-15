Who’s who in the Trump hush money trial? Michael Cohen, Stormy Daniels could be key witnesses

Jury selection is scheduled to begin Monday in the trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump, who faces business fraud charges after allegedly disguising hush money payments as legal expenses.

It is the first time a former U.S. president will sit for a criminal trial. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to cover up $130,000 paid to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to stay quiet about a previous sexual encounter they had. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all counts.

The trial is expected to last several weeks, and, if convicted, Trump could be sentenced to prison.

While witnesses aren't confirmed, these people could be key to know in the trial:

Stormy Daniels

Adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels speaks US Federal Court with her lawyer Michael Avenatti (R) on April 16, 2018, in Lower Manhattan, New York. President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen has been under criminal investigation for months over his business dealings, and FBI agents last week raided his home, hotel room, office, a safety deposit box and seized two cellphones. Some of the documents reportedly relate to payments to porn star Stormy Daniels, who claims a one-night stand with Trump a decade ago, and ex Playboy model Karen McDougal who also claims an affair

Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, is an adult film star.

Role in the case: Daniels claims she an affair with Trump in 2006, months after Melania Trump gave birth to Barron Trump. Michael Cohen paid her $130,000 to stay quiet about the alleged affair in ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Previous legal battles: Daniels sued to cancel the non-disclosure agreement signed 11 days before the election, which was dismissed in 2020 She also sued Trump for defamation in 2018 over some of his tweets, but that lawsuit was also thrown out.

Quote: "Originally I just did this for purely (expletive) selfish reasons. I wanted to stand up for myself and save my own ass, not anyone else's," Daniels said in a recently released documentary "Stormy," according to People.

Karen McDougal

Actress Karen McDougal arrives at the launch party on October 15, 2004 in West Hollywood, California. She is expected to be a witness in Donald Trump's hush money criminal trial.

Karen McDougal is a former Playboy model.

Role in the case: McDougal indirectly received a hush money payment in 2016 after claiming to have an affair with Donald Trump. Cohen funneled the money through the National Enquirer under a "catch and kill" approach, paying the tabloid to buy rights to her story and prevent her from telling anyone else about it.

Previous legal involvement: The National Enquirer, owned by American Media Inc., was fined $187,500 by the Federal Election Commission for paying McDougal $150,000 for exclusive rights to her story with the intent of influencing the election. McDougal also sued the company. She has since spoken out about her affair with Trump, saying it lasted for 10 months starting in 2006.

Quote: "AMI lied to me, made empty promises and repeatedly intimidated and manipulated me," McDougal said in a statement previously provided to USA TODAY. "I just want the opportunity to set the record straight and move on with my life, free from this company, its executives and its lawyers."

Michael Cohen

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney, testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. He is expected to testify in Donald Trump's hush money case starting April 15, 2024.

Michael Cohen is the longtime lawyer and political fixer for Trump, but he has become an open critic of him in recent years.

Role in the case: Cohen paid $280,000 to silence two women in 2016. "Everything was done with the knowledge and at the direction of Mr. Trump," Cohen testified under oath at a House hearing.

Previous legal involvement: In 2018, Cohen pleaded guilty to concealing more than $4 million from the IRS and "causing $280,000 in payments to be made to silence two women who otherwise planned to speak publicly about their alleged affairs with a presidential candidate, thereby intending to influence the 2016 presidential election," according to court records.

Quote: “This is not revenge, right?" Cohen has said, as previously reported. "This is all about accountability. (Trump) needs to be held accountable for his dirty deeds.”

Hope Hicks

Hope Hicks smiles at US President Donald Trump during a Make America Great Again rally at Dubuque Regional Airport on November 1, 2020, in Dubuque, Iowa. She was the White House communications director until March 2018.

Hicks was the Trump 2016 presidential campaign press secretary and later became the communications director in Trump's White House until February 2018.

Role in the case: Hicks may have been in touch with Cohen about preventing Daniels from going public, court records show. Her lawyer has previously denied Hicks's involvement in the hush money payments.

Previous legal involvement: On Oct. 8, 2016, Trump Hicks and Cohen spoke on the phone, records show. That day and those conversations have become key in Cohen's conviction for issuing the hush money payments. Hicks has said she was not present for discussions about Daniels, and only learned about the upcoming scandal through reporters, CNN reported.

Quote: "Again, I had no knowledge of Stormy Daniels other than to say she was going to be mentioned in the story amongst people that were shopping stories around,” Hicks testified before the House Judiciary Committee, according to CNN.

Contributing: Aysha Bagchi, Josh Meyer, Bart Jansen, Erin Kelly; Kristine Phillips, Kevin Johnson, Nicholas Wu, Jessica Estepa, Christal Hayes, Matthew Brown; USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Who are the witnesses in Trump's hush money trial? Key players to know