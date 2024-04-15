Donald Trump goes after Michael Cohen in NY criminal trial despite judge's gag order

Former President Donald Trump has continued to attack players in his criminal hush money case that began Monday morning, most recently with an attack on potential key witness Michael Cohen on Saturday, despite a gag order issued by Judge Juan Merchan.

"Has disgraced attorney and felon Michael Cohen been prosecuted for LYING?" Trump posted on Truth Social Saturday.

Trump's tendency to attack those involved in his trials

The former president has shown a penchant for launching accusations and insults towards judges, prosecutors, and potential witnesses he deems hostile, but he could face fines or even jail time if Merchan determines it runs afoul of a gag order the judge issued and more recently expanded.

Based on what Merchan described as a history of "threatening, inflammatory, denigrating" statements against officials, court staff, and prosecutors, he issued an order in late March barring Trump from publicly commenting about the participation of potential witnesses in the case, such as porn star Stormy Daniels and former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen.

Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump's longtime personal attorney, testifies before the House Committee on Oversight and Reform on Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. He is expected to testify in Donald Trump's hush money case starting April 15, 2024.

Merchan also prohibited public statements about court staff and prosecution lawyers other than Bragg, as well as their family members, if the comments are meant to significantly interfere with their work in the case.

Days after that order was issued, Trump attacked Merchan's daughter in a series of posts on Trump's Truth Social media platform, calling her "a Rabid Trump Hater" and posting a photo of her, leading the judge to expand the gag order to prohibit the former president from publicly commenting on Merchan's or Bragg's family members if the comments are meant to significantly interfere with work in the case.

"The average observer, must now, after hearing Defendant's recent attacks, draw the conclusion that if they become involved in these proceedings, even tangentially, they should worry not only for themselves, but for their loved ones as well," Merchan wrote in the decision.

Former President Donald Trump arrives at NY Criminal Court Monday morning, April 15, 2024.

“I just was informed that another corrupt New York Judge, Juan Merchan, GAGGED me so that I can not talk about the corruption and conflicts taking place in his courtroom," Trump wrote on Truth Social in response.

Trump is also blocked from making any public comments about potential or actual jurors.

Posting clips on daughter despite threat of fines or jail

But he has continued to go after Merchan's daughter by posting clips of others talking about her, such as a segment from Fox News in which host Brian Kilmeade claimed the judge's daughter is a Democratic activist.

During his recent New York civil fraud trial, Trump claimed without evidence that a clerk for Judge Arthur Engoron was in a romantic relationship with a prominent Democratic lawmaker, leading the judge to issue a gag order. During that trial, Engoron said his office had been "inundated" with threats from Trump supporters.

In the civil trial Engoron imposed a gag order and Trump was fined $10,000 after the judge determined Trump violated the order by reiterating his public attacks on Engoron's clerk. In total, Engoron fined Trump twice for a total of $15,000, which is only 0.000006% of Trump’s estimated $2.6 billion net worth at the time.

This article originally appeared on Washington Times-Reporter: Trump attacks Michael Cohen, despite gag order in hush money trial