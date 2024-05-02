Donald Trump trial live updates: Stormy Daniels' lawyer is back on the stand

NEW YORK — The tenth day of Donald Trump's New York hush money trial is set to start with a hearing over whether the former president has again been violating a gag order, and then to have more testimony on porn star Stormy Daniels' hush money deal.

Judge Juan Merchan already held Trump in criminal contempt Tuesday after concluding Trump committed nine violations. Thursday's 9:30 a.m. EST hearing will center on four more alleged violations, including Trump's comment in the midst of testimony by former tabloid executive David Pecker: "He's been very nice. I mean, he's been — David's been very nice. A nice guy."

Keith Davidson, the former lawyer for both Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal in their hush money deals, is set to re-take the witness stand at about 10 a.m. EST.

Who is Keith Davidson?

Keith Davidson represented Daniels and McDougal in their deals to stay quiet about alleged affairs with Trump. He began testifying Tuesday, before an off day in the trial on Wednesday, about the hush money deals he negotiated for the two women ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

Davidson was asked about text messages he sent during the negotiations that made clear he believed the hush money was aimed at boosting Trump's campaign. "Throw in an ambassadorship for me. I'm thinking Isle of Mann," he texted a tabloid editor while negotiating McDougal's deal. Davidson said on the stand it was a joke, but also that he believed the deal would help Trump's candidacy.

– Aysha Bagchi

Former President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he leaves the courtroom at the end of the day in his criminal trial at New York State Supreme Court in New York on April 30.

What can't Trump say under the gag order?

The gag order prohibits Trump from publicly commenting on witness participation in the case, or on jurors. He is also barred from making public comments about court and prosecution staff, their family members, or the family members of the judge and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, if the comments are meant to significantly interfere with work in the case.– Aysha Bagchi

Why is Trump under a gag order?

In imposing a gag order on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Merchan noted a history of Trump making "inflammatory" statements that created fear in people tied to his legal cases and heightened security needs.

The judge pointed to 16 exhibits submitted by Bragg's office, including election worker Ruby Freeman describing death threats and harassment she faced after Trump accused her and her daughter – also an election worker – of tampering with the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

Trump ally Rudy Giuliani is appealing a $148 million jury verdict against him for intentionally inflicting emotional distress on the mother-daughter pair and defaming them through his own attacks on their election work.– Aysha Bagchi

What is Trump on trial for?

Trump is accused of falsifying business records to cover up unlawful interference in the 2016 election through a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. He has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Trump falsified the purpose of checks to his former lawyer and fixer, Michael Cohen, to conceal that he was reimbursing Cohen for paying the hush money and thereby violating federal campaign finance laws. He is facing 34 felony counts.– Aysha Bagchi

Could Trump go to prison?

The 34 felony counts could theoretically send Trump to prison for decades, but several legal experts told USA TODAY a realistic sentence – if Trump were convicted on all counts – ranges from just probation to up to four years in prison.

– Aysha Bagchi

