Donald Trump trial live updates: Jury selection continues after a bad first day for Trump

NEW YORK — Former President Donald Trump is due back in court for the second day of his New York criminal trial over whether he falsified business records to cover up giving hush money to a porn star to help his 2016 presidential campaign.

Jury selection began Monday afternoon, as about 96 potential jurors came into the courtroom and more than 50 were quickly excused because they said they couldn't be fair and impartial. At least 10 more potential jurors were excused later for other reasons, leaving a much smaller group.

In total, the New York criminal court has called upon 500 New Yorkers to potentially comprise the 12 jurors and several alternates who will be asked to hear all the evidence in the trial.

Former President Donald Trump attends the first day of his hush money trial in New York City on April 15, 2024.

Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to conceal reimbursement payments to former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen for a $130,000 hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels. Daniels has said she and Trump had sex in 2006, not long after Melania Trump gave birth to Trump son Barron. Trump denies the claim.

The 34 counts are felonies, as opposed to misdemeanors, because prosecutors allege the falsification was done to conceal another crime – namely, violating federal campaign finance contribution limits. They also say the falsification was meant to conceal a plan to violate New York tax and election laws.

Monday was a bad day for Trump

Inside the courtroom, Monday wasn't a good day for the former president.

Judge Juan Merchan opened proceedings by denying Trump's request for the judge's recusal. Trump argued Merchan should get off the case because his daughter leads a marketing agency that does work for Democratic political candidates. But Merchan noted the determination by the New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics that his impartiality couldn't reasonably be questioned based on his daughter's work because the Trump case doesn't involve her business.

Merchan also denied a similar request from Trump back in August. "The court will not address this matter further," he said Monday.

The Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's office also asked for Trump to be held in contempt and fined based on alleged violations of Merchan's gag order on the presumptive Republican presidential nominee. Merchan prohibited Trump from publicly commenting on the participation of potential witnesses in the case. But prosecutor Christopher Conroy pointed to three potential violations, including when Trump appeared to refer to Stormy Daniels and Michael Cohen as "sleaze bags" on his Truth Social media platform.

The judge scheduled a hearing on the gag order issue for April 23 – a signal he may entertain the prosecution's request.

– Aysha Bagchi

Protests fizzle out on second day of Trump’s trial

As reporters slowly trickled inside the Manhattan Criminal Court Tuesday morning, the park across from the courthouse was mostly empty aside from a handful of people sitting on benches. Near the court, a man held up a pro-Trump flag. Another man, wearing a black balaclava, held a sign “Israel vs. TikTok.”

Was Trump sleeping at the New York trial?

Trump glared at New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman for several seconds when he walked out of the Manhattan courtroom during a short break Monday afternoon. Haberman reported earlier in the day that the presumptive Republican presidential frontrunner appeared to be sleeping in the courtroom: she saw his head drop down multiple times and his mouth go slack.

– Aysha Bagchi

Trump and supporters complain about possibly missing his son’s graduation ceremony

Donald Trump is continuing to campaign for the White House during his criminal trial in New York, but he and his allies are complaining about how the case could hinder his other priorities, such as attending Supreme Court arguments or his son’s graduation ceremony. Judge Juan Merchan acknowledged attending arguments April 25 over whether the former president is immune from federal prosecution is important, but not as much as the trial on charges he falsified business records to hide hush money payments.

“This shows such great disdain and disrespect for our Nation’s Highest Court, especially for a topic so important as Presidential Immunity, without which our Country would never be the same!” Trump wrote Monday on Truth Social.Trump also asked to not appear at the trial May 17, so he could attend his son Barron’s high school graduation. Merchan said he’d think about it. Trump called Merchan a “highly biased Judge” and the case a “Witch Hunt.”Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former campaign lawyer and a co-defendant in his election racketeering case in Georgia, also blasted the decision as if it was already made. “Heartless and cruel,” Giuliani wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “These people have no heart or soul.”--Bart Jansen

