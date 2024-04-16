Who will Shelby County voters see on the ballot for U.S. Senate, House, General Assembly?

The state and federal primary election is fast approaching, and with the qualifying deadlines and withdrawal deadlines now past, ballots are shaping up with multiple incumbents facing challengers on Aug. 1.

The general election for the Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk will be held on Aug. 1, as well.

Tami Sawyer, a former Shelby County Commissioner and Memphis mayoral candidate, is the Democratic candidate and Lisa Arnold will be the Republican candidate.

Also on the August ballot are party primary elections for federal and state races, including U.S. Senate and multiple Tennessee General Assembly seats.

Here are the candidates who will appear on the Aug. 1 ballot for Shelby County voters.

United States Senate

Two Republican candidates qualified for the ballot:

Marsha Blackburn (Incumbent)

Tres Wittum

Sen. Marsha Blackburn speaks in during a roundtable with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg at the FedEx Experience Center in Memphis, Tenn. on Thursday, June 3, 2021.

Five candidates qualified to be on the Democratic side of the ballot:

Gloria Johnson

Marquita Bradshaw

Lola Denise Brown

Civil Miller-Watkins

Independent candidates are:

Tharon Chandler

Pamela Jeanine "P." Moses

Hastina Robinson

U.S. House District 8

Republican primary candidates are:

David Kustoff (Incumbent)

Democratic candidates are:

Sarah Freeman

Leonard Perkins

Lawrence A. Pivnick

Lynnette P Williams

Brenda Woods

One Independent qualified for the ballot:

James Hart

U.S. House District 9

Republican candidates:

Charlotte Bergmann

The qualifying Democrats are:

M Latroy A-Williams

Steve Cohen (Incumbent)

Kasandra L Smith

Corey Strong

Two Independent candidates will appear on the ballot:

Dennis Clark

Wendell Wells

State Senate District 30

No Republicans qualified for the August primary election.

Two Democrats qualified for the ballot:

Sara Kyle (Incumbent)

Erika Stotts Pearson

One Independent qualified for the ballot:

Mitchell Morrison

State Senate District 32

No Republicans qualified for the August primary.

Incumbent Paul Rose was the only Democrat to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.

State House District 83

One Republican qualified for the ballot:

Mark White (Incumbent)

One Democrat qualified for the ballot:

Noah Nordstrom

State House District 84

No Republicans qualified for the ballot.

Two Democrats qualified or the August primary:

Joe Towns Jr. (Incumbent)

Vernell Williams Jr.

State House District 85

No Republicans qualified for the August primary.

Incumbent Jesse Chism was the only Democrat to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.

State Rep. Jesse Chism speaks during a town hall on public safety hosted by State Senator Raumesh Akbari at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

House District 86

Two Democrats qualified for the primary ballot:

Justin J Pearson (Incumbent)

David Page

One Independent candidate qualified for the ballot:

Jeff Johnson

State House District 87

No Republicans qualified for the August primary.

Incumbent Karen Camper was the only Democrat to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.

State Rep. Karen Camper, the House minority leader, speaks during a town hall on public safety hosted by State Senator Raumesh Akbari at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

State House District 88

One Democrat qualified for the ballot:

Larry Miller (Incumbent)

One Republican qualified for the primary race:

Larry Hunter

State House District 91

No Republicans qualified for the August primary.

Incumbent Torrey C. Harris was the only Democrat to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.

Tennessee State Representative District 90 (D) Torrey Harris stands while listening to the announcements during the 112th General Assembly at Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

State House District 93

Two Democratic qualified for the August primary:

G. A. Hardaway Sr. (Incumbent)

LaShanta Rudd

One Republican qualified for the August primary:

Renarda Renee Clariett

State House District 95

No Democrats qualified for the August primary.

Incumbent Kevin Vaughan was the only Republican to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.

State House District 96

No Republicans qualified for the August ballot.

Eight Democrats qualified for the ballot:

Eric Dunn

Telisa Franklin

Gabby Salinas

Orrden Williams

David Winston

State House District 97

Two Republicans qualified for the August primary:

John Gillespie (Incumbent)

Christina Oppenhuizen

One Democrat qualified for the ballot:

Jesse Huseth

State House District 98

One Republican qualified for the ballot:

Cecil Hale

One Democrat qualified for the ballot:

Antonio Parkinson (Incumbent)

State House District 99

One Republican qualified for the August ballot:

Tom Leatherwood (Incumbent)

One Independent candidate qualified for the ballot:

William P. Mouzon

