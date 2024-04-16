Who will Shelby County voters see on the ballot for U.S. Senate, House, General Assembly?
The state and federal primary election is fast approaching, and with the qualifying deadlines and withdrawal deadlines now past, ballots are shaping up with multiple incumbents facing challengers on Aug. 1.
The general election for the Shelby County General Sessions Court Clerk will be held on Aug. 1, as well.
Tami Sawyer, a former Shelby County Commissioner and Memphis mayoral candidate, is the Democratic candidate and Lisa Arnold will be the Republican candidate.
Also on the August ballot are party primary elections for federal and state races, including U.S. Senate and multiple Tennessee General Assembly seats.
Here are the candidates who will appear on the Aug. 1 ballot for Shelby County voters.
United States Senate
Two Republican candidates qualified for the ballot:
Marsha Blackburn (Incumbent)
Tres Wittum
Five candidates qualified to be on the Democratic side of the ballot:
Gloria Johnson
Marquita Bradshaw
Lola Denise Brown
Civil Miller-Watkins
Independent candidates are:
Tharon Chandler
Pamela Jeanine "P." Moses
Hastina Robinson
U.S. House District 8
Republican primary candidates are:
David Kustoff (Incumbent)
Democratic candidates are:
Sarah Freeman
Leonard Perkins
Lawrence A. Pivnick
Lynnette P Williams
Brenda Woods
One Independent qualified for the ballot:
James Hart
U.S. House District 9
Republican candidates:
Charlotte Bergmann
The qualifying Democrats are:
M Latroy A-Williams
Steve Cohen (Incumbent)
Kasandra L Smith
Corey Strong
Two Independent candidates will appear on the ballot:
Dennis Clark
Wendell Wells
State Senate District 30
No Republicans qualified for the August primary election.
Two Democrats qualified for the ballot:
Sara Kyle (Incumbent)
Erika Stotts Pearson
One Independent qualified for the ballot:
Mitchell Morrison
State Senate District 32
No Republicans qualified for the August primary.
Incumbent Paul Rose was the only Democrat to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.
State House District 83
One Republican qualified for the ballot:
Mark White (Incumbent)
One Democrat qualified for the ballot:
Noah Nordstrom
State House District 84
No Republicans qualified for the ballot.
Two Democrats qualified or the August primary:
Joe Towns Jr. (Incumbent)
Vernell Williams Jr.
State House District 85
No Republicans qualified for the August primary.
Incumbent Jesse Chism was the only Democrat to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.
House District 86
Two Democrats qualified for the primary ballot:
Justin J Pearson (Incumbent)
David Page
One Independent candidate qualified for the ballot:
Jeff Johnson
State House District 87
No Republicans qualified for the August primary.
Incumbent Karen Camper was the only Democrat to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.
State House District 88
One Democrat qualified for the ballot:
Larry Miller (Incumbent)
One Republican qualified for the primary race:
Larry Hunter
State House District 91
No Republicans qualified for the August primary.
Incumbent Torrey C. Harris was the only Democrat to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.
State House District 93
Two Democratic qualified for the August primary:
G. A. Hardaway Sr. (Incumbent)
LaShanta Rudd
One Republican qualified for the August primary:
Renarda Renee Clariett
State House District 95
No Democrats qualified for the August primary.
Incumbent Kevin Vaughan was the only Republican to qualify for the ballot and will retain the seat.
State House District 96
No Republicans qualified for the August ballot.
Eight Democrats qualified for the ballot:
Eric Dunn
Telisa Franklin
Gabby Salinas
Orrden Williams
David Winston
State House District 97
Two Republicans qualified for the August primary:
John Gillespie (Incumbent)
Christina Oppenhuizen
One Democrat qualified for the ballot:
Jesse Huseth
State House District 98
One Republican qualified for the ballot:
Cecil Hale
One Democrat qualified for the ballot:
Antonio Parkinson (Incumbent)
State House District 99
One Republican qualified for the August ballot:
Tom Leatherwood (Incumbent)
One Independent candidate qualified for the ballot:
William P. Mouzon
