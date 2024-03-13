Mississippi elections: Here's how DeSoto County residents voted in the primaries
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
DeSoto County residents cast their ballots in three major races during Tuesday's primaries: U.S. President, U.S. Senate and U.S. House District 1.
Each election went according to most predictions.
Former President Donald Trump easily secured the Republican nomination, while President Joe Biden ran unopposed.
Incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker cruised to primary victory and will face Democrat Ty Pinkins, who ran unopposed Tuesday, in the Nov. 5 general election.
Dianne Black bested Bronco Williams in the Democratic primary for Mississippi's District 1 seat in the U.S. House. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly in the general election. Kelly was unopposed Tuesday.
Voter turnout was low this election, with just 13.45% of registered voters in DeSoto County heading to the polls. With all 47 precincts reporting, here's how those DeSoto County residents voted Tuesday, according to unofficial results.
President
REPUBLICAN
Ron DeSantis: 277
Nikki R. Haley: 720
Vivek Ramaswamy: 59
Donald J. Trump: 11,994
DEMOCRAT
Joseph R. Biden: 3,453
STATEWIDE RESULTS: Mississippi Election Results from Presidential Primary 2024
U.S. Senate
REPUBLICAN
Ghannon Burton: 1,749
Dan Eubanks: 3,597
Roger F. Wicker: 7,617
DEMOCRAT
Ty Pinkins: 3,290
U.S. House District 1
REPUBLICAN
Trent Kelly: 12,399
DEMOCRAT
Dianne Dodson Black: 2,990
Bronco Williams: 446
Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.
This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Mississippi elections: How DeSoto County voted in primary races