Mississippi elections: Here's how DeSoto County residents voted in the primaries

DeSoto County residents cast their ballots in three major races during Tuesday's primaries: U.S. President, U.S. Senate and U.S. House District 1.

Each election went according to most predictions.

Former President Donald Trump easily secured the Republican nomination, while President Joe Biden ran unopposed.

Incumbent Republican Sen. Roger Wicker cruised to primary victory and will face Democrat Ty Pinkins, who ran unopposed Tuesday, in the Nov. 5 general election.

Voters walk in and out of the polling location at Cornerstone Church in Southaven, Miss., on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

Dianne Black bested Bronco Williams in the Democratic primary for Mississippi's District 1 seat in the U.S. House. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly in the general election. Kelly was unopposed Tuesday.

Voter turnout was low this election, with just 13.45% of registered voters in DeSoto County heading to the polls. With all 47 precincts reporting, here's how those DeSoto County residents voted Tuesday, according to unofficial results.

President

REPUBLICAN

Ron DeSantis: 277

Nikki R. Haley: 720

Vivek Ramaswamy: 59

Donald J. Trump: 11,994

DEMOCRAT

Joseph R. Biden: 3,453

STATEWIDE RESULTS: Mississippi Election Results from Presidential Primary 2024

U.S. Senate

REPUBLICAN

Ghannon Burton: 1,749

Dan Eubanks: 3,597

Roger F. Wicker: 7,617

DEMOCRAT

Ty Pinkins: 3,290

U.S. House District 1

REPUBLICAN

Trent Kelly: 12,399

DEMOCRAT

Dianne Dodson Black: 2,990

Bronco Williams: 446

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Mississippi elections: How DeSoto County voted in primary races